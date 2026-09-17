Premier League sack race odds: Michael Carrick cut again after Manchester United collapse against Brighton

Michael Carrick has been cut into 10/3 in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard 3/1

Alvaro Arbeloa 3/1

Michael Carrick 10/3

Pierre Sage 5/1

Roberto De Zerbi 5/1

Matthias Jaissle 11/1

Unai Emery 12/1

David Moyes 12/1

Gary O'Neil 14/1

Oliver Glasner 16/1

Regis Le Bris 25/1

40/1 bar

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa