Premier League sack race odds: Michael Carrick cut again after Manchester United collapse against Brighton

Michael Carrick has been cut into 10/3 in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton.
His side made unwanted history by becoming the first Man United team in more than 50 years to lead by two goals at home and go on to lose.
They were 2-0 up after just 10 minutes thanks to goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount but soon lost momentum, with Brighton deservedly reducing the arrears in first-half stoppage time through Charalampos Kostoulas.
Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper then scored just after the hour to complete the comeback and dump United out of the competition at the earliest possible stage having only entered in the third round.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)
- Frank Lampard 3/1
- Alvaro Arbeloa 3/1
- Michael Carrick 10/3
- Pierre Sage 5/1
- Roberto De Zerbi 5/1
- Matthias Jaissle 11/1
- Unai Emery 12/1
- David Moyes 12/1
- Gary O'Neil 14/1
- Oliver Glasner 16/1
- Regis Le Bris 25/1
- 40/1 bar
It's the latest setback in what has been a disastrous start to the season.
United have just four points from four Premier League games with their only win a 5-2 victory over Ipswich - a match they trailed 1-0 in.
They were soundly beaten 2-0 at newly-promoted Hull on opening weekend, conceded a 95th-minute goal to draw 2-2 at Everton and lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City despite their local rivals playing 70 minutes with 10 men.
The Red Devils now face a trip to Fulham before the three-week international break, whose own manager Alvaro Arbeloa tops the betting at 3/1 alongside Coventry's Frank Lampard - the Sky Blues have lost their opening four league matches, scoring no goals and conceding 10.
In stark contrast to his counterparts Arbeloa has enjoyed an uplifting week.
Having lost his first three league games in charge Fulham produced a superb display at Anfield to draw 0-0 with Liverpool, before winning 3-2 at West Ham to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Odds correct at 09:45 GMT (17/9/26)
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