Premier League sack race odds: Frank Lampard the favourite to be first to go

Coventry boss Frank Lampard is made the favourite by the bookmakers to be the first manager/head coach to lose their position this season.

Lampard guided the Sky Blues to the Sky Bet Championship title last season in comfortable fashion after they finished 11 points clear of Ipswich in second. It secured their return to the top-flight of English football following a 25-year absence. Despite this, he's been placed at the top of the market, ahead of Hull's Sergej Jakirovic and Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner.

Coventry currently hold the Sky Bet Championship trophy

Coventry have welcomed centre-back Aurèle Amenda to the club from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for a £15.4million fee, while Burnley winger Loum Tchaouna commanded a £20million price tag. Frank Onyeka's loan move become a permanent one too. Tottenham's Roberto De Zerbi is in at 15/2 despite only taking the job at the back-end of last season. He kept them in the Premier League and they've spent big to avoid another potential relegation battle. Eddie Howe is made a 9/1 chance following Newcastle's frustrating summer in the transfer market while Manchester United's Michael Carrick is 11s.

First Premier League manager/head coach to be sacked (odds via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard (Coventry City) - 9/2

Sergej Jakirovic (Hull City) - 11/2

Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest) - 11/2

Roberto De Zerbi (Tottenham Hotspur) - 15/2

Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) - 9/1

Michael Carrick (Man United) - 11/1

Gary O'Neil (Ipswich Town) - 12/1

Marco Rose (AFC Bournemouth) - 14/1

Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - 14/1

Xabi Alonso (Chelsea) - 14/1

Alvaro Arbeloa (Fulham) - 14/1

Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) - 18/1

David Moyes (Everton) - 22/1

Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace) - 22/1

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 25/1

Enzo Maresca (Man City) - 33/1

Keith Andrews (Brentford) - 40/1

Andoni Iraola (Liverpool) - 40/1

Unai Emery (Aston Villa) - 40/1

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 50/1 Odds correct at 09:55 BST (27/07/26)