Ten Hag

Premier League sack race betting: Erik ten Hag still 7/4 despite victory

By Jake Osgathorpe
21:36 · SAT November 11, 2023

Erik ten Hag remains 7/4 to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, despite victory over Luton on Saturday.

Manchester United won 1-0 against the pre-season favourites for relegation to ease some of the pressure mounting on the Dutchman following a midweek loss in the Champions League to Copenhagen.

The win did at least see Ten Hag move from favourite to second favourite in the market, with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom taking over at the head of the betting at 6/4.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Paul Heckingbottom - 6/4
  • Erik ten Hag - 7/4
  • Vincent Kompany - 4/1
  • Andoni Iraola - 8/1
  • Steve Cooper - 18/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct at 0920 GMT (09/11/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

It was a a good Saturday for Andoni Iraola, who saw his price drift again following another home win, this time against Newcastle, with Bournemouth now out of the bottom three following a dominant display (xG: BOU 2.49 - 0.51 NEW).

Vincent Kompany saw his price shorten following yet another defeat as his Burnley side continue to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League.

They were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal, their 10th loss in 12 outings this term. Sky Bet make them 8/15 for the drop, with Bournemouth eased to 9/4.

