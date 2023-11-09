Premier League sack race betting: Erik ten Hag remains favourite after another defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains the 5/4 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

His United side were beaten 4-3 by Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday night - a result that inflicted their third defeat in four Champions League outings. They sit bottom of Group A with two games remaining, with only Celtic and Royal Antwerp conceding more goals across the games in Europe's elite competition so far.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Erik ten Hag - 5/4

Paul Heckingbottom - 7/4

Andoni Iraola - 5/1

Vincent Kompany - 6/1

Steve Cooper - 18/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1 Odds correct at 0920 GMT (09/11/23)

Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

Despite that result, ten Hag has seen no movement in his odds to be the next to go. Per Opta, the club have now lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973/74. That was the last season in which they suffered relegation.

9 - Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell. pic.twitter.com/s1L59feoRD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2023

The situation is similar to that of Ole Gunnar Solskjær after United's poor start to the 2021/22 campaign. He was sacked after 12 games of the Premier League season, with five wins, two draws and five losses on their tally. After 11 games in 23/24, United have won six and lost five. They would boast a better Champions League position under Solskjær though. With seven points gained from their four games before his departure - that left them top of Group F.