Brentford shocked West Ham in the 94th minute, Crystal Palace fought back to draw with Leicester and Tottenham beat Aston Villa in an action-packed set of 2pm Premier League Sunday fixtures.

Wissa scores last-gasp winner as Brentford stun West Ham Yoane Wissa thumped home a stoppage-time winner as Brentford floored West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium. The Bees leapfrogged their opponents in the Premier League table, courtesy of DR Congo forward Wissa’s last-gasp strike. Jarrod Bowen thought he had scrambled the Hammers a draw with his first goal in 15 Premier League games 10 minutes from time, but replacement Wissa blasted into the net after the hosts failed to clear from a Mathias Jensen free-kick. Bowen’s low finish cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener for the Bees and almost grabbed West Ham a point. But then Lukasz Fabianski parried Pontus Jansson’s head from Jensen’s whipped free-kick, and Wissa rushed onto the ball to deliver the killer blow.

Schlupp haunts former club as Palace fight back Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a share of the spoils against former club Leicester – who let a two-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park. The Foxes looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as birthday boy Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalised on defensive errors to have them two goals up at the interval. But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling 2-2 draw. Leicester had the best of the first half but remain in the bottom half of the table having taken just two points since beating Norwich on August 28. For Palace, this was a strong response to conceding a last-gasp equaliser in their M23 derby clash with Brighton last Monday as they remain unbeaten in their first four home games for just the second time in 25 years.

📊⚽️ FT: Premier League results & Infogol xG totals



• (1.31 xG) Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester (0.92 xG)

• (1.54 xG) Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa (1.09 xG)

• (1.68 xG) West Ham 1-2 Brentford (1.35 xG)#CRYLEI #TOTAVL #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/GbHpQRc8uc — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 3, 2021

Tottenham squeeze past Villa Tottenham got back to winning ways with an important 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Spurs had lost their last three Premier League games to an aggregate of 9-1 and the pressure was beginning to grow on Nuno Espirito Santo following a dismal performance in last week’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal. But Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own goal by Matt Targett got the job done as Spurs go into the international break on a positive note. It would only have been sweeter had Harry Kane been able to break his league duck for the season, but the England captain squandered a number of good chances to go six Premier League games without a goal for the first time since 2015. Villa were outplayed but found themselves level with 22 minutes remaining as Ollie Watkins scored his first goal of the season, only for the hosts to regain their lead three minutes later.

Liverpool and City share Anfield spoils Liverpool and Manchester City had to settle for a point each at Anfield after a pulsating 2-2 draw. City dominated the first half but could not find the finishing touch and they were made to pay when Sadio Mane put Liverpool into the lead just before the hour mark. Phil Foden equalised 10 minutes later before Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant individual goal to put the hosts back in front with 14 minutes remaining. But Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike brought the scores level again and both sides missed chances to win it. The result leaves Liverpool one point behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, with City a further point behind in third.