A round-up of Sunday's 2pm Premier League action, as Newcastle moved further clear of the relegation zona and Liverpool closed the gap at the top.

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa Kieran Trippier struck for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a third successive Premier League victory as they only just got the better of Aston Villa. The England full-back’s 35th-minute free-kick secured a 1-0 victory which eased the Magpies four points clear of the relegation zone on an afternoon when VAR played a key role.

Trippier’s decisive effort came after referee Craig Pawson had been correctly advised to change his decision to award a penalty, and the official also had to rule out an Ollie Watkins equaliser for offside on the advice of his colleagues at Stockley Park. Villa will feel they deserved to leave St James’ Park with something to show for their efforts after mounting a concerted second-half fightback, but ultimately they were unable to trouble goalkeeper Martin Dubravka enough to prevent his side from winning a third league game on the trot for the first time since November 2018.

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Fabinho’s fifth goal in eight matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City. With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders. But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the all-important breakthrough.

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves Wolves strengthened their top-four hopes with a 2-0 win at hapless Tottenham, whose own ambitions suffered a big blow. Bruno Lage’s side scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, through Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, to lay the foundations of the triumph. Not many will have fancied Wolves’ chances of competing for the Champions League places this season but they have gone under the radar nicely and with this result moved above Spurs and into seventh. They thoroughly deserved their victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and, once they got in front, it was not until the final 20 minutes that Spurs looked like they were going to add to the measly eight away goals Wolves have conceded this term. Harry Kane was on a one-man mission to try to score while Harry Winks’ had a deflected effort crash into the post, but this was another disappointing day for the hosts.