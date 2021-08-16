Neal Maupay’s spectacular late equaliser ensured West Ham’s Brighton hoodoo struck again in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Maupay’s overhead kick a minute from time means West Ham are still waiting for a first Premier League win over the Seagulls after nine attempts.

The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team as they led through Tomas Soucek’s first-half header.

But Brighton had other ideas and finally put one of their chances away to deny the hosts victory yet again.

This had the feel of a big match in the context of West Ham’s lofty aspirations this season, having clung on to fourth place despite successive defeats on the road against Wolves and Manchester City – and with leaders Chelsea the visitors on Saturday.