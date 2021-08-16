A review of Wednesday's action in the Premier League, where Neal Maupay rescued a point for Brighton with an overhead kick.
Neal Maupay’s spectacular late equaliser ensured West Ham’s Brighton hoodoo struck again in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.
Maupay’s overhead kick a minute from time means West Ham are still waiting for a first Premier League win over the Seagulls after nine attempts.
The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team as they led through Tomas Soucek’s first-half header.
But Brighton had other ideas and finally put one of their chances away to deny the hosts victory yet again.
This had the feel of a big match in the context of West Ham’s lofty aspirations this season, having clung on to fourth place despite successive defeats on the road against Wolves and Manchester City – and with leaders Chelsea the visitors on Saturday.
To follow...
Burnley maintained their impressive record against Wolves with a 0-0 draw that made it six unbeaten versus the West Midlands side for Sean Dyche.
It was the first time that Dyche’s side had played since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month after Storm Arwen postponed the Clarets’ clash with Tottenham last Sunday.
Although a point will not please Dyche too much, his side are proving tough to beat as they have only lost one from their last eight Premier League games.
Only the top three teams in the league had conceded fewer than Wolves coming into their fixture with Burnley and that continued as they kept their third clean sheet in a row.
But Bruno Lage’s men need to direct their training efforts to the other end of the pitch as their goal drought continued. Wolves have managed just one goal in their last four games.