Premier League round-up: Man City lose at Wolves as Arsenal capitalise at Bournemouth

For Wolves boss Gary O’Neil it represents vindication for his methods, with the manager having come under early fire this season.

Defeat puts a fresh spin on next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, with the Gunners now a point behind the leaders, after Wednesday’s Champions League game at RB Leipzig.

They were aiming to win their first seven Premier League games for the first time but instead were beaten by a combative and fired-up Wolves.

Julian Alvarez’s free-kick cancelled out Ruben Dias’ early own goal but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to find a way back from Hwang’s strike.

Havertz opens account as Arsenal hit four at Bournemouth

Kai Havertz hit his first Arsenal goal as Mikel Arteta’s side eased to a comfortable victory at Bournemouth.

The Gunners outclassed their hosts to win 4-0 and move to within striking distance of Manchester City – who visit the Emirates Stadium next weekend – but a late injury to Bukayo Saka will worry Arteta.

Havertz has struggled to make an impact since moving across London from Chelsea in the summer but stroked home a second-half penalty, much to the joy of his team-mates and the travelling support inside the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal were already two goals to the good at that point, Saka breaking the deadlock with his fifth of the season, before Martin Odegaard scored from the spot with a Ben White header wrapping up the win in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace condemn Man United to successive Premier League home defeats

Manchester United’s worrying start to the season hit another bump as they suffered a second successive Premier League defeat at Old Trafford, going down 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

Four days after they beat Palace in the Carabao Cup, United were unable to repeat the trick in the league as the visitors got revenge in style thanks to Joachim Andersen’s first-half strike.

Erik ten Hag’s men piled the pressure on in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount all going close, but could not find a way through and suffered a fourth defeat from the opening seven league games.

That makes it their worst start to a Premier League season in terms of games lost at this stage.

It had looked like United were turning their season around after that League Cup win on Tuesday followed victory at Burnley last weekend, but they are having problems on home soil this season, with the pressure beginning to mount on Ten Hag.

They were fortunate to beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest, where they had to come from 2-0 down, but were soundly beaten by Brighton and now lost to Andersen’s goal.

The defender spanked a first-time effort into the top corner from a set-piece as his side scored in the opening 45 minutes for the first time this season.

He then defended resolutely as United launched a second-half assault in search of the equaliser, but Palace stood up to the test to make boss Roy Hodgson the first manager to go five successive Premier League games unbeaten at Old Trafford.

Luton get first league win

Luton claimed their first ever Premier League win with a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park as Everton’s positive vibes drained away in the Merseyside drizzle.

Representatives from the Toffees’ prospective new owners 777 Partners were in attendance after back-to-back wins over Brentford and Aston Villa had fostered hopes of brighter days ahead.

But set-piece goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris put Luton two up and, although Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before half-time, the Toffees could not find an equaliser.

Instead it was a landmark day for Luton, who celebrated their first top-flight victory since a 2-0 success against Aston Villa in April 1992.

Six-goal Villa thriller as Watkins scores hat-trick