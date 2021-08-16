Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool turned up the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as they coasted to a second successive 4-0 victory at Anfield with Southampton the powerless victims on this occasion.

Saints were dispatched as comfortably as Arsenal were a week ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved within a point of the top, in the process becoming the first top-flight team to score two or more goals for 17 matches in a row since Sunderland in 1927.

Second-placed Liverpool have now netted 39 times in 13 matches and no player has more Premier League goals individually this season than any of the starting front three of Mohamed Salah (11), Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota (both seven).

Jota added a couple to his tally from a combined distance of seven yards, midfielder Thiago Alcantara made it two in two games shortly before half-time and Virgil Van Dijk killed off any fanciful hopes of a Southampton comeback just after the break.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa

Matt Targett gave Aston Villa a dream start at Crystal Palace with a goal after 15 minutes.

Ashley Young’s corner was missed by Eagles defender James Tomkins and Targett controlled before he rifled into the bottom corner to open the scoring at Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz had a red card overturned in the 74th minute at Selhurst Park.

Luiz, who had only been introduced eight minutes earlier, caught Cheikhou Kouyate on the ankle and was initially given his marching orders by referee Michael Salisbury.

But Salisbury was told to review the incident by VAR and, after looking at the pitchside monitor, downgraded his decision to a yellow card.

Aston Villa wrapped up the win with four minutes left when John McGinn curled home.

Substitute Anwar El Ghazi dribbled into the area and teed up the Scotland international who whipped into the corner for his third goal of the season to put boss Steven Gerrard on the verge of a second straight win.

Marc Guehi claimed a late consolation for Palace, but it was too little too late for Vieira's men.

Norwich 0-0 Wolves

Norwich and Wolves played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road, with neither side really creating much in the way of a big chance.

Teemu Pukki squandered arguably he best opportunity of the match in the first half.

The result leaves Norwich in the bottom three, while Wolves failed to make any significant ground on the teams above them.