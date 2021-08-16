Leeds left it late to beat Crystal Palace after Teemu Pukki ensured 10-man Newcastle’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season extended to 14 games at St James’ Park.
Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched Leeds a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace and three much-needed Premier League points.
The Brazilian’s spot-kick in the third minute of added time, after Palace defender Marc Guehi had handled, raised the roof at Elland Road and secured Leeds just their third league win of the season.
It was a dramatic finale to what appeared to be another frustrating night for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who could have been on the end of a defeat had Palace substitute Christian Benteke not headed a golden second-half chance wide.
Leeds’ victory lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone and sent Palace spinning to back-to-back league defeats for the first time under boss Patrick Vieira.
Teemu Pukki ensured 10-man Newcastle’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season extended to 14 games as Norwich fought back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.
The beleaguered Magpies, who had defender Ciaran Clark sent off after just nine minutes, looked to be on course to end their drought when Callum Wilson converted a 61st-minute penalty awarded for handball after a VAR review.
However, Pukki’s sumptuous 79th-minute volley robbed head coach Eddie Howe, belatedly in the home dugout for the first time, the victory he so desperately needed and left the Magpies rooted to the foot of the table.