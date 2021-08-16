Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace

Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched Leeds a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace and three much-needed Premier League points.

The Brazilian’s spot-kick in the third minute of added time, after Palace defender Marc Guehi had handled, raised the roof at Elland Road and secured Leeds just their third league win of the season.

It was a dramatic finale to what appeared to be another frustrating night for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who could have been on the end of a defeat had Palace substitute Christian Benteke not headed a golden second-half chance wide.

Leeds’ victory lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone and sent Palace spinning to back-to-back league defeats for the first time under boss Patrick Vieira.