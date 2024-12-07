Premier League round-up: Forest win at Old Trafford; Crystal Palace draw with Man City

United ship three in home defeat

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United tenure suffered a first home setback in a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Forest scored with all three shots on target to claim another major scalp having also won at Anfield earlier in the campaign. The result lifts them back to fifth in the Premier League table.

Rasmus Hojlund levelled for United with a well-taken rebound after Forest had struck inside two minutes, but two goals at the beginning of the second half set Forest on course for victory.

Bruno Fernandes gave the home side hope with a smart finish on the hour but was substituted later in the game as Amorim tried everything in search of an equaliser that never came.

Lewis sees red as City drop more points

Manchester City twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in a further blow to their fading title prospects.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis were enough for the champions to claw their way to a point, but hopes of a winner were undermined by Lewis's red card on 84 minutes.

That allowed Palace to see out a deserved draw (xG 1.30 - 1.41) which leaves City eight points adrift of Liverpool, who now have a game in hand following the postponement of the Merseyside derby.