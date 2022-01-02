Leeds, Brentford and Brighton were the winners of Sunday's three 2pm kick offs, beating Burnley, Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa Infogol xG: 0.73 - 1.11 Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea. They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory. The result means the Bees climb to 12th in the table, overtaking Villa, who suffer their fourth defeat in eight since Steven Gerrard took over.

Everton 2-3 Brighton Infogol xG: 1.89 - 1.54 Brighton got their second win in three games thanks to victory at Goodison Park. The Seagulls took an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister's third minute goal, and doubled their advantage thanks to Dan Burn's goal. Anthony Gordon was then brought down in the box leading to an Everton penalty, but the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the spot-kick, meaning the Toffees remained 2-0 down at the break. Gordon pulled one back early in the second half, but Mac Allister restored Brighton's two-goal cushion in the 71st minute. The scoring wasn't over though, with Gordon reducing the arrears again but the Toffees couldn't find a late equaliser. Rafa Benitez's side stay 15th after yet another loss, having now collected just five points from a possible 33, while Brighton moved up to eighth and just seven points off the top four.

