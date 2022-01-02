Sporting Life
Daniel James's late goal clinches Leeds win over Burnley

Premier League round-up: Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa, Everton 2-3 Brighton, Leeds 3-1 Burnley

By Sporting Life
16:34 · SUN January 02, 2022

Leeds, Brentford and Brighton were the winners of Sunday's three 2pm kick offs, beating Burnley, Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa

Infogol xG: 0.73 - 1.11

Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.

They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.

The result means the Bees climb to 12th in the table, overtaking Villa, who suffer their fourth defeat in eight since Steven Gerrard took over.

Everton 2-3 Brighton

Infogol xG: 1.89 - 1.54

Brighton got their second win in three games thanks to victory at Goodison Park.

The Seagulls took an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister's third minute goal, and doubled their advantage thanks to Dan Burn's goal.

Anthony Gordon was then brought down in the box leading to an Everton penalty, but the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the spot-kick, meaning the Toffees remained 2-0 down at the break.

Gordon pulled one back early in the second half, but Mac Allister restored Brighton's two-goal cushion in the 71st minute.

The scoring wasn't over though, with Gordon reducing the arrears again but the Toffees couldn't find a late equaliser.

Rafa Benitez's side stay 15th after yet another loss, having now collected just five points from a possible 33, while Brighton moved up to eighth and just seven points off the top four.

Leeds 3-1 Burnley

Infogol xG: 2.00 - 1.10

Leeds got a much-needed win at Elland Road to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison put the hosts in front before the break, before Maxwell Cornet levelled things up just after half-time.

Stuart Dallas's 77th minute goal saw the hosts retake the lead, with Dan James's 92nd minute goal making sure of the three points.

Leeds now have an eight point cushion to the relegation zone, with Burnley remaining third from bottom.

FOOTBALL TIPS