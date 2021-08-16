Arsenal 1-0 Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford.

Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.

Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure the win in his 100th game in charge.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a wholly more frustrating day at the office, seeing a penalty saved and a goal ruled out for offside.

Arteta’s men are now on a 10-game unbeaten run stretching back to August – the longest such streak of the Spaniard’s tenure.