A review of Sunday's early afternoon action in the Premier League, as Arsenal beat Watford alongside two draws in the other 2pm fixtures.
Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford.
Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.
Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure the win in his 100th game in charge.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a wholly more frustrating day at the office, seeing a penalty saved and a goal ruled out for offside.
Arteta’s men are now on a 10-game unbeaten run stretching back to August – the longest such streak of the Spaniard’s tenure.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte endured a frustrating start to his Premier League return as his shot-shy side drew 0-0 at Everton, who ended a run of three successive defeats.
The Italian had warned his players they would have to be prepared to suffer after he took over from Nuno Espirito Santo, but it was the former Chelsea boss who was put through the wringer at Goodison Park.
Having kept faith with the same team which were unconvincing 3-2 Europa League winners over Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, he witnessed his side come off second best to opponents beset by injuries and low on morale who had not won in their previous four matches.
Spurs have now gone three hours and 47 minutes without registering a shot on target in the league, which undoubtedly helped Rafael Benitez’s fragile team grow in confidence.
Although the better side, Everton, who had a penalty award overturned by VAR and substitute Mason Holgate sent off in the 90th minute, just eight minutes after coming on, only had two attempts on target themselves
Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds.
Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.
Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.
But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.