Premier League review: Manchester City close gap on leaders Liverpool as Fulham stun Manchester United at Old Trafford

A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 1-0 and Fulham stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just one point as Phil Foden scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth.
Foden knocked home a rebound after 23 minutes after Cherries keeper Neto had saved from Erling Haaland.
Bournemouth improved in the second half, with Dominic Solanke’s header from a corner saved on the line before substitute Enes Unal nodded wide at the far post in stoppage time.
Pep Guardiola's side pick up their 18th win of the campaign to move onto 59 points from 26 games while Liverpool, who are in Carabao Cup final action against Chelsea on Sunday, have also played the same number.
Arsenal doled out another devastating Premier League defeat as they cruised past Newcastle 4-1 to move two points off the top of the table.
Having thrashed West Ham and Burnley away from home, the Gunners returned to the Emirates Stadium where they easily dispatched of Eddie Howe’s side in Saturday’s late kick-off.
A Sven Botman own goal set them on their way before goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior rounded off another fine display from Mikel Arteta’s men, although the returning Joe Willock’s late header ruined another clean sheet.
The win, coming on the back of a galling late loss in their Champions League last-16 clash with Porto on Wednesday, moves them to within two points of leaders Liverpool and just a point shy of Manchester City in second place.
Their recent run of free-scoring performances, winning their last three games at an aggregate of 15-1, also means Arsenal boast the best goal difference in the division of +39, with Liverpool on +38 and City on +33.
Alex Iwobi’s stoppage-time goal gave Fulham a 2-1 win at Manchester United after Harry Maguire’s late equaliser looked to have rescued a draw.
The Cottagers had the better of the first half, with Rodrigo Muniz forcing a good save from United goalkeeper Andre Onana and then hitting the post.
Fulham eventually made the breakthrough after 65 minutes when defender Calvin Bassey swept the ball in from a corner.
United – with 19-year-old Omari Forson handed a first Premier League start in place of injured striker Rasmus Hojlund – hauled themselves level in the 89th minute when Bruno Fernandes’ cross was pushed out by Bernd Leno and Maguire lashed the loose ball home.
Fulham, though, made the most of nine minutes of stoppage-time when Iwobi finished off a swift counter-attack to leave the home support at Old Trafford stunned.
Aston Villa consolidated fourth place as they beat Nottingham Forest 4-2.
Ollie Watkins gave Villa an early lead with a tap-in and Douglas Luiz made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.
Forest fell further behind six minutes before the break when Luiz headed in his second.
Moussa Niakhate then pulled a goal back for Forest in first-half stoppage-time following a corner.
Forest further reduced the deficit three minutes into the second half when Morgan Gibbs-White broke to clip the ball over Villa keeper Emi Martinez.
Villa restored their advantage in the 61st minute when Forest were caught playing out from the back and Leon Bailey slotted the ball in after Watkins’ effort was saved.
New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley at Selhurst Park.
The visitors were down to 10 men in the 35th minute when Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red card for bringing down Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma.
Chris Richards headed Palace in front after 68 minutes, the American’s first goal for the club, before Jordan Ayew swiftly added another.
Jean-Philippe Mateta wrapped things up with a third from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.
Burnley, who remain deep in relegation trouble, saw a late goal from David Fofana ruled out for offside in the build-up.
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk struck a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against Everton at the Amex Stadium.
Defender Jarrad Branthwaite put Everton ahead with 17 minutes left when he rifled the ball into the top-right corner following a free-kick into the penalty area.
Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour was then shown a red card in the 81st minute for a foul on Amadou Onana – but Dunk headed in from a corner to secure the 10 men a point.
