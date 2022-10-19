A review of Wednesday's action in the Premier League, with low-scoring contests throughout England's top-flight.

Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Infogol xG: 1.57 - 0.81 Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season. Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford. Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes. This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the outside of the post, before Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris produced a string of key saves. United had 19 shots in a one-sided opening period and deservedly went ahead 76 seconds after half-time as Ben Davies inadvertently deflected home Fred’s low drive. The hosts continued to play with confidence and put the game to bed in the 69th minute, when Fernandes coolly guided a curling effort past Lloris on a night when abject Spurs were fortunate not to lose by more.

Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

• xG: 1.57 - 0.81



Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Infogol xG: 2.37 - 2.68 Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s first Anfield goal capped an impressive individual performance as a 1-0 win over West Ham was secured thanks to Alisson Becker’s penalty save. The 23-year-old, a summer arrival in a £64million deal which with add-ons could eventually make him a club-record signing, has had a disjointed start to his Liverpool career but is already becoming something of a cult figure. His willingness to shoot on sight offers Jurgen Klopp’s side an unpredictability in the final third and West Ham experienced that first-hand in a showreel 45 minutes from the striker, one of five changes from Sunday’s win over Manchester City. It helped extend Hammers boss David Moyes’ winless run at Anfield to 19 matches and the club’s woeful record to one victory since 1963 and just 10 points out a possible 111. But they may have eked out a point had another South American – Brazil international Alisson – not come to Liverpool’s rescue by denying Jarrod Bowen’s penalty late in the first half.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

• xG: 2.37 - 2.68



Newcastle 1-0 Everton Infogol xG: 1.25 - 0.12 Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season handed in-form Newcastle a third Premier League win in four games as they ground their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton. The Paraguay international’s class 31st-minute finish was enough to clinch the three points on a night when Eddie Howe’s side were not at their best and had to survive a second-half fightback by the Toffees to extend their unbeaten run to six matches. Everton, for whom striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin played 73 minutes in his first start of the season, were decidedly second-best before the break and perhaps fortunate to be just a single goal behind. They improved markedly as the Magpies tired but without ever troubling goalkeeper Nick Pope and slipped to a third successive defeat as a result.

Newcastle 1-0 Everton

• xG: 1.25 - 0.12



Brentford 0-0 Chelsea Infogol xG: 1.31 - 0.55 Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a damp squib of a derby at Brentford finished goalless. The Blues made the short trip across west London on the back of five successive victories in all competitions, winning each of the last four without conceding. Once again they kept a clean sheet, but there was a distinct lack of cutting edge up front as they drew a blank against the Bees. There was also another injury scare for England boss Gareth Southgate after midfielder Conor Gallagher limped off early on.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

• xG: 1.31 - 0.55



Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton Infogol xG: 0.88 - 1.11 Southampton eased mounting pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a nervy 1-0 win over Bournemouth. Che Adams’ early header proved decisive at Vitality Stadium as Saints ended a five-match winless run and kept a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight games, dating back to April. Bournemouth dominated the second half but created little across the evening before slipping to a first defeat in seven games under the guidance of interim manager Gary O’Neil. Southampton’s overdue victory lifted them to 14th, two points and three places below their hosts, while providing welcome respite for under-fire boss Hasenhuttl.