However, the second-half turnaround ramps up the pressure on boss Russell Martin – with Saints club-record run of matches without a top-flight victory now at 21.

Goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had lifted the hosts and built hope of a first victory of the Premier League season.

Substitute Ayew smashed in Harry Winks’ low corner eight minutes into stoppage time, after Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy’s penalty sparked an incredible comeback.

Manchester United enjoyed a much-needed return to winning ways as Alejandro Garnacho’s sublime volley and a cool Rasmus Hojlund finish saw Erik ten Hag’s side come back to beat Brentford.

The under-fire Red Devils boss hit out at “fairy tales” and “lies” about his future on the eve of a match his side could ill afford to slip up in having made their worst start to a Premier League season after seven games.

Ethan Pinnock’s header in first half stoppage time put Brentford on course for a first Old Trafford win since 1937, but Garnacho and Hojlund goals secured a 2-1 triumph and a first victory in all competitions in a month.

The Red Devils had been winless in five matches and were facing a third consecutive home league loss when Pinnock scored from a corner after Matthijs de Ligt was again forced off with his bloodied head.

Despite officials following the rules there was a sense of injustice inside, which perhaps fuelled United’s flying start to the second half as Garnacho volleyed home Marcus Rashford’s brilliant cross in the 47th minute.

United looked reinvigorated and went ahead when Bruno Fernandes’ inspired flick put Hojlund behind to coolly clip over Mark Flekken in the 62nd minute, sealing a third Premier League win of the campaign.

Tottenham produced a second-half blitz of their own with three goals in eight minutes to down West Ham 4-1 and dispel memories of their collapse at Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou had been forced to stew on a humbling 3-2 loss away to Brighton for two weeks during the international break where they conceded three times in quick succession after half-time.

When Mohammed Kudus put West Ham ahead in the 18th minute after slack home defending, the Spurs boss could have been forgiven for fearing the worst but Dejan Kulusevski levelled before the break and the hosts were at their scintillating best afterwards.

Yves Bissouma slotted home to make it 2-1 in the 52nd-minute and Jean-Clair Todibo put through his own net four minutes later before Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark with a trademark left-footed finish.

There was still time for Julen Lopetegui to watch Kudus be sent off late on for violent conduct to compound another poor afternoon for the new West Ham boss.