A review of Wednesday's action in the Premier League, where relegation-threatened Leeds were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.
Chelsea got their Champions League bid back on track and left 10-man Leeds deeper in the relegation mire with a comfortable 3-0 win at Elland Road.
Mason Mount’s early strike and second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku halted Chelsea’s three-game winless run and lifted them four points clear of London rivals Arsenal in third place.
It was a timely win for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who had dropped 10 points in their previous five matches, before Saturday’s FA Cup final against Liverpool.
For Leeds, it was another night to forget. They slumped to a third straight defeat to remain in the bottom three and had a man sent off for the second time in successive matches.
Jesse Marsch’s side played for 66 minutes with 10 men after Dan James’ straight red card for his ill-judged lunge on Mateo Kovacic.
James’ dismissal followed a similar rush of blood by team-mate Luke Ayling in Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal and Leeds subsequently never threatened to add to their points tally.
Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Manchester City restored a three-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 5-1 win at Wolves.
The playmaker rattled in a left-footed hat-trick inside the opening 24 minutes and added another on the hour as City demonstrated the firepower they have even before Erling Haaland arrives next season.
City’s victory was also an emphatic response to title rivals Liverpool’s success over Aston Villa the previous night and tightened their grip on the title race with just two games to play.
The De Bruyne show was briefly interrupted by a Leander Dendoncker strike early on but a late Raheem Sterling tap-in ensured they would score five for a second successive game.
Jamie Vardy’s double helped ease Leicester past relegated Norwich.
The striker’s second-half brace and James Maddison’s goal lifted the Foxes to 10th in the Premier League with a 3-0 win.
Victory against the rock-bottom Canaries ended a seven-game winless run but the hosts barely needed to get out of second gear.
Angus Gunn made several fine saves for Norwich and Teemu Pukki hit the post but the Canaries were left wanting after the break.
Dean Smith’s side slipped to a 12th defeat in 14 games and are just playing out time before their return to the Sky Bet Championship.
Everton put further distance between themselves and the bottom three but could only play out a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford.
Frank Lampard’s side went into the match having taken 10 points from five matches which had lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th, one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds.
Sunday’s victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but they were unable to follow it up with a second as the Hornets recorded their first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road.
The Toffees struggled despite coming up against a depleted Watford side, with seven changes to the starting line-up from the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace which confirmed their relegation.