A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where Kortney Hause's 88th minute header gave Aston Villa victory over Manchester United.

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa Aston Villa claimed just a second victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 38 years after Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty. The game had looked set to end goalless until the 88th minute, when defender Kortney Hause flicked a near-post header beyond David De Gea. Hause, in the side because Axel Tuanzebe was ineligible to face his parent club, went from hero to villain in the space of a couple of minutes when he handled Fernandes’ cross but the playmaker sent his spot-kick high over the bar. It was a second home defeat of the week for United and a first in the Premier League this season, while they also lost Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to injury in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus fired an early Premier League warning shot as defending champions Manchester City toppled title rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Brazil forward Jesus angled a deflected finish to help City leapfrog Chelsea in the table on goal difference, ending the Blues’ unbeaten league start. City offered far the greater enterprise, with Jesus’ winner helping Pep Guardiola avoid an unwanted first of losing to the same rival manager four matches in succession. Tuchel and Chelsea had sunk City three times last term, culminating in the 1-0 Champions League final triumph in Porto. But in a new campaign that promises a mouthwatering title tussle between holders City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, Guardiola’s men have delivered the first real statement victory. READ MORE HERE

Leicester 2-2 Burnley Jamie Vardy scored an own goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept winless Burnley waiting for their first victory of the season. The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw. Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of their first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left. Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside. The draw kept the battling Clarets, who impressed with their defensive resolve, in the Premier League drop zone while the Foxes sit 12th.

Watford 1-1 Newcastle An Ismaila Sarr equaliser denied Newcastle their first win of the Premier League season in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The Magpies went into the game with just two points so far in the league, before Sean Longstaff’s curled 20-yard strike gave the visitors a 24th minute lead at Vicarage Road. Newcastle looked on course for their first win of the season, finishing with 19 shots and with five on target, but were unable to add to their lead. Instead it was Watford who levelled the contest, when Ismaila Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post for a 72nd minute equaliser. The Hornets thought they had a winner in the 87th minute when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow – but VAR ruled the goal out for offside. The game had all the markers of a hard-fought relegation battle with Jarred Gillett awarding seven yellow cards on his maiden Premier League game in charge. It was a moment of history for the Australian, who became the first referee from outside the UK and Ireland to take charge in the English top flight.

Leeds 1-2 West Ham Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches. Leeds led at the break through Raphinha, but were punished again for failing to take their chances and after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner. The hosts’ inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine their second season back in the top flight and they slipped into the bottom three. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have equalled the club’s longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign, set in 1935/36 and again in 1951/52.