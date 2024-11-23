Premier League results and review: Arsenal return to winning ways against Forest; Chelsea and Wolves win

Arsenal reignited their title bid in style with victory over Nottingham Forest, while there were also Premier League wins for Chelsea and Wolves on Saturday.

Premier League results Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton

Everton 0-0 Brentford

Fulham 1-4 Wolves

Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham Click here for match stats from every game Click here for Premier League table

Arsenal reignited their title bid in style as stunning strikes from Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey and a first Premier League goal for Ethan Nwaneri wrapped up a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Saka crashed a 15th-minute opener past Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels to set Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on their way to ending a run of four league games without a win. Partey doubled the lead from long range after the break and 17-year-old Nwaneri added a late third as the Gunners got back on track with a swagger. Enzo Maresca made a winning return to his former club Leicester as goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez earned Chelsea a comfortable 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez

Jackson shrugged off Foxes defender Wout Faes to grab the visitors’ opener after 15 minutes and, despite a thoroughly dominant display, it took until the 75th minute to double their lead when Fernandez mopped up a rebound after Jackson’s initial effort. Jordan Ayew’s stoppage-time penalty was the Foxes’ only shot on target and with just two wins in 12 games the pressure is continuing to build on boss Steve Cooper. Cunha at the double for Wolves Matheus Cunha celebrated a goal in each half and added an assist as Wolves claimed their first away win of the Premier League season with a comprehensive 4-1 comeback victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Following their 2-0 victory over Southampton before the international break, Cunha’s strike after 31 minutes cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener before the Wolves forward set up Joao Gomes after the break.

Matheus Cunha

The Brazil international proved too much for Fulham when his second of the game – a stunning long-range strike – arrived with three minutes left while Goncalo Guedes added the gloss in stoppage time as Gary O’Neil’s men climbed out of the bottom three until at least Sunday. Goals from Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley saw Aston Villa twice hit back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with struggling Crystal Palace. Ismaila Sarr stunned Villa Park with an early opener and after Watkins levelled, Villa missed the chance to go ahead when Dean Henderson stopped a Youri Tielemans penalty. Moments later Justin Devenny grabbed his first professional goal to put Palace in front but the visitors were unable to hold out and Barkley’s 77th-minute strike confirmed a point for the hosts. No goals at Goodison Everton failed to break through a resolute Brentford defence despite Thomas Frank’s men being forced to play with 10 men for almost an hour in a Goodison Park stalemate. Christian Norgaard was sent off following a VAR intervention after catching goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on his knee as he slid in attempting to break the deadlock late in the first half. Referee Chris Kavanagh did not issue a yellow card or award a foul but was advised to view the pitchside monitor and opted to dismiss the Denmark international. Brighton win; City thumped by Spurs Brighton endured a nervy finale but Joao Pedro’s fourth goal of the season helped them to a fine 2-1 win at Bournemouth to continue Fabian Hurzeler’s flying start to life in the Premier League.

A big three points for Brighton