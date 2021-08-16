Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City beat Newcastle, Chelsea held by Wolves
Manchester City beat Newcastle, Chelsea held by Wolves

Premier League report: Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City, Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

By Sporting Life
16:42 · SUN December 19, 2021

Manchester City maintained their lead at the top of the table with a dominant win at Newcastle, while Chelsea dropped yet more points away at Wolves.

Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City

Infogol xG: NEW 0.33 - 3.19 MCI

Bernardo Silva staged a midfield masterclass as Premier League leaders Manchester City swept aside struggling Newcastle 4-0 to claim a record 34th win of 2021.

The Portuguese, aided and abetted by Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, steered City to a commanding victory at St James’ Park to eclipse Liverpool’s mark of 33 top-flight wins in a calendar year set in 1982.

A header from Ruben Dias got the scoring underway, before a thunder-strike from Joao Cancelo made it two before the break. Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling after half-time secured the points with the minimum of fuss as Newcastle were once against left to count the cost of a combination of dreadful defending, shot-shyness and questionable decisions.

Eddie Howe’s men have now won just one of the 18 league games they have played this season and while their fate will not be dictated by what they achieve against the division’s powerhouses, a worrying trend shows little sign of abating.

As for City, they have scored 11 goals without reply in their last two league games ahead of their Boxing Day game against Leicester.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

Infogol xG: WOL 0.40 - 0.85 CHE

Covid-hit Chelsea ground out a goalless draw with Wolves at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Before kick-off it was made known that Chelsea had asked for the game to be postponed due to Covid cases, but the request was rejected by the Premier League.

Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in chalked off for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as luckless Wolves forced Chelsea to settle for a fourth draw in eight top-flight matches.

Chelsea travelled to the midlands without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI.

The Blues again struggled for fluency however, eventually slipping six points behind leaders and defending champions City.

As the Molineux mist thickened, so too did the clouds of portent descend on Chelsea’s title bid.

The Blues are now six points behind a rampant Manchester City side, and Tuchel's side travel to face in-form Aston Villa next weekend.

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS