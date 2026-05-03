Premier League relegation odds: West Ham favs after Tottenham stun Aston Villa

West Ham are now 1/5 to be relegated from the Premier League after their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday was followed by a stunning 2-1 win for Tottenham at Aston Villa late on Sunday.

Spurs took full advantage of Unai Emery's decision to field a weakened team ahead of Villa's Europa League semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest on Thursday by deservedly racing two goals ahead within 25 minutes thanks to strikes from Conor Gallagher and Richarlison. West Ham went into the weekend with a two-point advantage over Tottenham, but now prop up the bottom three ahead of a home game with Arsenal, before rounding off their campaign away to Newcastle and at home to Leeds. Roberto De Zerbi's side face the Whites at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend. They then face a London derby at Chelsea and a final-day home game against Everton.

Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet) West Ham - 1/5

Tottenham - 7/2

Nottm Forest - 14/1 Correct at 21:50 BST (3/5/26)

Randal Kolo-Muani celebrates against Aston Villa

While Spurs benefited hugely from Villa's team selection, this performance had been coming. The nature of their performances against Brighton, where they warranted three points but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding in stoppage time at the end of both halves, and in battling to a 1-0 win at Wolves to record a first league victory of 2026 had given their fans hope for the first time in months that under De Zerbi they could avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1977. But the price movement is quite a reaction from the bookies, who have effectively consigned West Ham to the drop with three rounds of fixtures to play, especially when we consider Spurs were 8/13 and the Hammers 5/4 prior to the weekend and that they have equally difficult run-ins.