Premier League relegation odds: West Ham favs after Nottingham Forest stun Chelsea and Tottenham shock Aston Villa

West Ham are now 1/7 to be relegated from the Premier League after Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea less than 24 hours after Tottenham won at Aston Villa, capitalising on the Hammers' 3-0 defeat by Brentford.

Forest boss Vitor Pereira was vindicated for ringing the changes at Stamford Bridge - ahead of a Europa League semi-final with Villa on Thursday - as his team romped to a 3-1 win and moved six points clear of the relegation zone with just three games to play. They went into the match under pressure after Spurs took full advantage of Unai Emery's decision to field a weakened team ahead of that semi-final second leg by winning 2-1 in similarly impressive fashion. Ahead of the weekend West Ham held a two-point advantage over Tottenham, but are now in the bottom three heading into a home game with leaders Arsenal, before rounding off their campaign away to Newcastle and at home to Leeds. Roberto De Zerbi's side face the Whites at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend. They then face a London derby at Chelsea and a final-day home game against Everton. Most bookmakers have now made it a two-horse race, removing Forest and Leeds from the market.

Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet) West Ham - 1/7

Tottenham - 10/3 Correct at 17:20 BST (4/5/26)

Joao Palhinha and Roberto De Zerbi celebrate against Aston Villa

While Spurs benefited hugely from Villa's team selection, this result had been coming. The nature of their performances against Brighton, where they warranted three points but were forced to settle for a draw, and in battling to a win at Wolves to record a first league victory of 2026 had given their fans hope that under new boss De Zerbi they could avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1977. But the price movement is quite a reaction from the bookies.

They have effectively consigned West Ham to the drop with three rounds of fixtures to play, a huge change in forecast when we consider Spurs were 8/13 and the Hammers 5/4 prior to the weekend - they have equally difficult run-ins, too. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are one of the division's form teams, dragging themselves back into survival contention with a superb run of form (W6 D5 L4) triggered by excellent January business. While defeat at Brentford was a huge blow, they were on the wrong end of some key refereeing decisions, including a disallowed equalising goal. But is it really over?

Are Leeds and Forest safe?

Forest (42) are now six points above the relegation zone, and five points above Tottenham, successfully navigating the extra challenge of a Europa League semi-final by thrashing Chelsea. Pereira's side close out their top-flight campaign with home games against Newcastle and Bournemouth either side of an away match at Manchester United. Leeds and Crystal Palace both have 43 points, meaning if they were to go down it would be the highest total in Premier League history to see a team relegated.

Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points? In the 30 Premier League seasons that have had 38 games a season, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points. In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40 points, and so did Bolton the following year. West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.