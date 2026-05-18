Premier League relegation odds: West Ham 1/25 after Newcastle defeat, Tottenham a point away

Spurs face a London derby at Chelsea on Tuesday and a final-day home game against Everton on Sunday.

West Ham must beat Leeds - one of the Premier League's in-form teams - at the London Stadium on the final day and hope Tottenham lose both matches.

A run of three successive defeats means it now seems almost inevitable the Hammers will play Championship football for the first time since 2012.

In their biggest league match for more than a decade they were simply dreadful, falling 2-0 down at St James' Park inside 20 minutes.

The scoreline threatened to get ugly when Will Osula turned home a third just after the hour, but Valentín Castellanos' stunning 30-yard strike stemmed the tide.