Premier League relegation odds: West Ham 1/25 after Newcastle defeat, Tottenham a point away

West Ham are now 1/25 to be relegated from the Premier League after crumbling to a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle, leaving Tottenham needing just a point - thanks to a vastly superior goal difference - from their final two games to clinch survival.
Spurs face a London derby at Chelsea on Tuesday and a final-day home game against Everton on Sunday.
West Ham must beat Leeds - one of the Premier League's in-form teams - at the London Stadium on the final day and hope Tottenham lose both matches.
A run of three successive defeats means it now seems almost inevitable the Hammers will play Championship football for the first time since 2012.
In their biggest league match for more than a decade they were simply dreadful, falling 2-0 down at St James' Park inside 20 minutes.
The scoreline threatened to get ugly when Will Osula turned home a third just after the hour, but Valentín Castellanos' stunning 30-yard strike stemmed the tide.
Just as West Ham's form has deserted them, Spurs have found some under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.
They head to Stamford Bridge unbeaten in four matches (W2 D2) to take on a Chelsea team fresh from losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City.
Not only that, the Blues have not won a league game since March 4, winning one of their last 11 and taking just a point from their last seven fixtures.
Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet)
- West Ham - 1/25
- Tottenham - 9/1
Correct at 10:00 BST (18/5/26)
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