Wolves and Burnley are virtually certain to be playing in the second tier next season, but the battle to avoid the final Premier League relegation place looks as though it will go down to the wire. Who is going down then?

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Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 11/8

Tottenham - 13/8

Nottm Forest - 13/2

Leeds - 7/1 Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (23/3/26)

Could Tottenham really go down?

Richarlison celebrates his goal at Anfield

Tottenham show of resilience didn't last long. Having fought back from to score a stoppage-time equaliser at Liverpool last weekend to end a six-match losing streak in all competitions, and then beaten Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie (but lost 7-5 on aggregate) they reverted to type for arguably one of their biggest matches for a generation. Igor Tudor's side were thrashed 3-0 at home by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest to leave the Croat's future in serious doubt. Tottenham fixture list in full Tottenham travel to Sunderland and Wolves in April, either side of a home game against Brighton. May begins with a trip to Aston Villa before a potentially huge home tie with Leeds, a derby at Chelsea and final-day visit of Everton. Who'll be in charge at the Stadium of Light is anyone's guess.

West Ham won't go away The only positive for Spurs was that West Ham were beaten 2-0 by a much-improved Aston Villa, but make no mistake, the Hammers are fighting for every point. After a slow start to life under Nuno Espirito Santo they have battled back remarkably - epitomised by a recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City, a match they had just one shot in.

Konstantinos Mavropanos scored with West Ham's only shot against Man City

They have lost just three of 10 league games (W4 D3 L3) and will be determined to continue the momentum when they host fellow strugglers Leeds in a home FA Cup quarter-final on April 5. West Ham fixture list in full Those sides will meet again in what could be a seismic final-day clash at the London Stadium.

Leeds leaking points

Leeds should be safe already. Their form has been impressive since Daniel Farke switched to a back five when 2-0 down at half-time against Manchester City in November but the problem is clear: not enough goals and too many draws. Only Bournemouth (15) have shared the points in more matches than Leeds (12) this season. The Whites have now failed to find the net in four successive league games. Those facts, combined with the form of the sides beneath them (Spurs aside) has dragged Farke's men back into the battle. Leeds fixture list in full Leeds will hope home games with Wolves, Burnley and Brighton provides enough opportunities for points. If not, the crunch trips to Tottenham and West Ham in May could be season defining.

Forest find form

Nottingham Forest were safely on course to survive under Sean Dyche. After inheriting a team with five points after eight matches the former Burnley and Everton boss took 22 points from 18 matches, losing just one of his final six matches in charge (W2 D3) - a run that included a draw at home to Arsenal and a win at Brentford. But Evangelos Marinakis decided to sack his third manager this season and bring in Vitor Pereira, who may have overseen an impressive 3-0 win at Fenerbahce in his opening match, but Forest then lost four and drew two of their over their next six. Forest fixture list in full So much hinged on a trip to Tottenham before the international break, a trip that came just three days after they have travelled to Denmark to try and overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Midtylland in the Europa League, with Pereira's job potentially on the line given what had come before.

But he and his team delivered. Having rested players on Thursday they squeezed through on penalties before producing a statement 3-0 win that will surely provide the platform for them to move towards safety.

Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points? In the 30 Premier League seasons that have had 38 games a season, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points. In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40 points, and so did Bolton the following year. West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.