Premier League relegation odds: Spurs still favourites to be relegated despite precious three points

After Nottingham Forest boosted their survival hopes with a thumping win at Sunderland on Friday night, Spurs and West Ham went into their Saturday 3pm kick-offs knowing that they could ill afford to concede further ground.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, it was all looking good for the Hammers as they led as Spurs were being held by Wolves, but just after João Palhinha put Spurs in front, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall levelled for Everton at the London Stadium.

West Ham though responded with a stoppage-time winner from Callum Wilson and that massive goal keeps them two points ahead of Spurs, who are five points adrift of Forest and six behind Leeds despite their 1-0 win.

Both those sides could yet be dragged into the battle to avoid finishing 18th but that spot still belongs to Spurs, who will return to the Midlands next Sunday for a meeting with Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

Villa Park was the scene of West Ham's only Premier League defeat since the beginning of March and after taking seven points from nine in April, they visit Brentford next Saturday.

That means Spurs could be as many as five points adrift by the time they play again and they remain favourites for the drop, their odds trimmed based on the fact that their fixture was the more straightforward on paper.