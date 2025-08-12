Premier League preview, predictions and best bets

It's finally here. The Premier League returns this weekend with storylines and intrigue across the division. Our team have previewed the season and given their verdicts, predicting the title winner and top scorer, while also picking out a dark horse and player to watch in the top flight.
Tom, Joe and Jimmy previewed the Premier League season, which is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.
The division has been covered in greater depth through team-by-team verdicts, as well as outright columns all of which can be found below:
Premier League predictions and verdicts
Given the amount of money spent and the quality added to a LIVERPOOL side who were comfortably they best team last season, the Reds are predicted to retain their Premier League title with ARSENAL backed to be the bridesmaids for a fourth straight campaign.
All four of the This Week's Acca team think the top four will be the same as last season (LIV, ARS, MCI, CHE), which comes as no surprise given how the quartet have strengthened.
BRIGHTON, the consistently well-run football club, are fancied to be a dark horse this season and potentially better their eighth-placed finish from last term to sneak into Europe.
The only agreement in terms of a top scorer was between Jake and Jimmy, who both fancy DOMINIC SOLANKE to go well under new manager Thomas Frank.
Odds correct at 1100 BST (7/8/25)
