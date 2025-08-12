Menu icon
premier league preview

Premier League preview, predictions and best bets

By This Week's Acca
Football
Wed August 13, 2025 · 1h ago

It's finally here. The Premier League returns this weekend with storylines and intrigue across the division. Our team have previewed the season and given their verdicts, predicting the title winner and top scorer, while also picking out a dark horse and player to watch in the top flight.

Premier League 25/26 Outright Tips: Winner, Relegation & Golden Boot Predictions

Tom, Joe and Jimmy previewed the Premier League season, which is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The division has been covered in greater depth through team-by-team verdicts, as well as outright columns all of which can be found below:

Premier League predictions and verdicts

prem predcitions

Given the amount of money spent and the quality added to a LIVERPOOL side who were comfortably they best team last season, the Reds are predicted to retain their Premier League title with ARSENAL backed to be the bridesmaids for a fourth straight campaign.

All four of the This Week's Acca team think the top four will be the same as last season (LIV, ARS, MCI, CHE), which comes as no surprise given how the quartet have strengthened.

Chelsea win the Club World Cup
Chelsea won the Club World Cup in the summer

BRIGHTON, the consistently well-run football club, are fancied to be a dark horse this season and potentially better their eighth-placed finish from last term to sneak into Europe.

The only agreement in terms of a top scorer was between Jake and Jimmy, who both fancy DOMINIC SOLANKE to go well under new manager Thomas Frank.

Odds correct at 1100 BST (7/8/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

