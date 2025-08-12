Premier League preview, predictions and best bets

It's finally here. The Premier League returns this weekend with storylines and intrigue across the division. Our team have previewed the season and given their verdicts, predicting the title winner and top scorer, while also picking out a dark horse and player to watch in the top flight.

Premier League 25/26 Outright Tips: Winner, Relegation & Golden Boot Predictions

Premier League predictions and verdicts

Given the amount of money spent and the quality added to a LIVERPOOL side who were comfortably they best team last season, the Reds are predicted to retain their Premier League title with ARSENAL backed to be the bridesmaids for a fourth straight campaign. All four of the This Week's Acca team think the top four will be the same as last season (LIV, ARS, MCI, CHE), which comes as no surprise given how the quartet have strengthened.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup in the summer