After winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, Luton have been installed as 7/4 outsiders to survive next season. The Hatters won the richest game in the world on penalties to earn the right to rub shoulders with England's elite, a remarkable story given they were in the fourth tier of of the football pyramid not long ago. As is generally the case with promoted sides, they are favourites for a swift return to the Championship, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Luton under Rob Edwards 👏:

⚽️1.48 xGF pg (8th best in league)

🧱1.03 xGA pg (4th)

☑️0.45 xGD pg (4th)

📈1.65 xP pg (4th)



Promotion to the Premier League secured 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0dALkWcYuh — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 27, 2023

Despite their low budget, the underlying data they put up this season was deserving of promotion.

Premier League 23/24 to stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Wolves - 1/9

Brentford - 1/8

Fulham - 1/5

Burnley - 1/3

Nottingham Forest - 1/3

Bournemouth - 4/11

Sheffield United - 4/5

Luton - 7/4 Odds correct at 2010 (27/05/23)

As a club they are smartly run and won't go splashing the cash in the summer, which may make many dismiss their chances of surviving, but if you do think they can finish 17th or above next season, they are priced at 7/4 to cause an upset and stay up next season. Four of the last six play-off winners have survived, which a good omen for the Hatters. Also, let's not forget that all three promoted sides have stayed up in the Premier League this season, and you can get 6/1 with Sky Bet about a repeat next term with Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley the teams promoted.