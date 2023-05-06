Gundogan double sinks Leeds

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice but missed a penalty as Manchester City survived a late scare to maintain their title charge with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds.

The German midfielder swept home from the edge of the area in the 19th and 27th minutes at the Etihad Stadium to put the champions on course for what seemed a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City then spurned a host of chances, with Erling Haaland twice hitting the woodwork and Gundogan being denied by goalkeeper Joel Robles, before Rodrigo gave Leeds late hope in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge.

The hosts held on for a victory that lifts them four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with both sides having four games remaining, but manager Pep Guardiola will be concerned it was not emphatically closed out.

Such was their dominance, City had all but reduced the game to walking pace before Rodrigo changed the picture in the 85th minute.

Allardyce, who made four changes including bringing in Robles for Illan Meslier, will at least take encouragement from that, although for the majority of the game Leeds were comprehensively outplayed.