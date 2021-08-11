Leicester v Wolves tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Community Shield winners Leicester kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolves and Tom Carnduff has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Youri Tielemans to have 4+ tackles at 7/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leicester's campaign has already seen silverware after they beat Manchester City in the Community Shield while Wolves' pre-season has left questions about approach and performance in their first competitive fixture in the post-Nuno era. The Foxes will have top-four in their sights while Wolves, well that's the unknown about this. What is seen as success as they look to build under Bruno Lage? Staying well clear of relegation? The top-half? A Europa League return? Their transfer incomings has hardly been a hive of activity. The hosts are odds-on for victory and they should justify that with three points. It may not be the most high-scoring game of the weekend - even if the King Power fans would love to see it on their proper return - but a winning start is required if the Foxes are to begin on the right foot.

A low-scoring Leicester win is one route to go down when it comes to finding the value but there's always the risk that one Wolves effort ruins the entire bet. It's also the slight uncertainty of what to expect from this new regime. Instead, Sky Bet's stats markets provide appeal and the one price that jumps out is the 7/2 on YOURI TIELEMANS TO HAVE 4+ TACKLES in the game. He kicked off his campaign by playing a big part in the win over Manchester City - the midfielder's outing at Wembley brought five tackles in total. CLICK HERE to back Youri Tielemans to have 4+ tackles with Sky Bet Tielemans finished the 2020/21 season with an average of 2.3 tackles per game. That put him in joint-23rd across the entire Premier League in this category - it was above defensive midfielders like Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and Manchester City's Rodri. He also finished the season with a high number of tackles. The final game saw him hit seven in defeat to Tottenham while the week before had five as they were beaten by Chelsea. It's easy to get drawn into the impact of fans on statistics such as this but they have been the last three club games with a crowd in the stadium. With a home win such a short price there is little appeal - although it could one to include in accumulators - and the best value can be found in backing Tielemans to hit high figures on the tackle count.

Leicester v Wolves best bets and score prediction 1pt Youri Tielemans to have 4+ tackles at 7/2 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 1-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 2120 BST (11/08/21)