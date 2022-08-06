Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to help predict the Premier League correct scores for the latest round of fixtures, as well as rounding up kick-off and TV information.

Follow @JAKEOZZ on Twitter Scroll to bottom for this week's Premier League TV schedule in full CLICK HERE for Infogol's 2022/23 Premier League xG table

Correct Score: Aston Villa 1-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) BT Sport: Saturday, 12:30 Aston Villa were beaten by Bournemouth in their opener, but were unfortunate to lose based on xG, as neither team created any meaningful chances (xG: BOU 0.57 - 0.69 AVL). Chance creation is the major outstanding issue that needs addressing at Villa Park. Their defence is at a good level, but their attack is lacking, which is a surprise given the quality they have at their disposal. Under Steven Gerrard last season, the Villains averaged 1.23 xGF per game which ranked as the sixth worst process, and this season hasn't started well on the attacking front. Everton were also beaten last weekend, going down 1-0 to Chelsea, though the scoreline could have been harsher on the Toffees who also struggled to generate chances (xG: EVE 0.66 - 2.08 CHE). Frank Lampard's side struggled badly in attack last season, more than Villa, averaging just 1.09 xGA per game. Given the personnel issues they have in forward areas, we can expect another toothless display here, and while Villa haven't shown a lot in attack, they should create more than the Toffees in this game and get the win.

Correct Score: Arsenal 4-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Saturday, 15:00 Arsenal got off to the perfect start last Friday night, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in a tight game which saw them resist the Eagles pressure. That makes a nice change, with the Gunners tending to crumble under such pressure last season - particularly away from home - and now returning to the Emirates we can expect a much more convincing performance. Last season they ranked as the third best home team in the division on all major metrics (xGF, xGA, xGD and xP), behind only Liverpool and Manchester City, so it really is a case of home comforts for Mikel Arteta's side.

Leicester blew a 2-0 lead at home to Brentford, as their struggles continue. As mentioned before, the Foxes ranked as the third worst team last season based on xP and were fortunate to finish eighth. Their draw with the Bees saw them lose the xG battle 0.58 - 0.97, and that means Brendan Rodgers' side have lost the xG battle in 11 of their last 15 Premier League games - that is a major concern. Away from home last season the Foxes averaged a shocking -0.87 xGD per game, meaning they were comfortably out-created by their opponents on a regular basis, and given Arsenal's home dominance, I don't see much hope for Leicester here.

Correct Score: Brighton 2-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Saturday, 15:00 Brighton beating Manchester United shouldn't be seen as a shock. The Seagulls are streets clear of United both on and off the pitch at this current moment in time, but still, to go to Old Trafford and play the way they did was impressive. Graham Potter's side were simply excellent in the first half when moving two goals clear, and while an onslaught was expected from their hosts, they withstood it well to earn a deserved win. We all know by now that Brighton are brilliant on the spreadsheets, we now need to see a continued level of gaining results to match their performances, an issue they had particularly at home last season when ranking fifth worst for points collected but eighth best for xP. Newcastle picked up where they left off last season when beating Nottingham Forest convincingly, dominating the xG battle at St. James' Park (xG: NEW 1.98 - 0.32 FOR). The only negative really was the fact that they were limited to low-probability scoring chances, averaging 0.08 xG per shot, which gives them something to work on. Away from home under Howe they also need some improvements, with their process last season on the road reading 1.07 xGF and 1.94 xGA per game, collecting just 1.00 xP per game in that time. A home win looks likely if both teams' levels remain the same.

Correct Score: Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Saturday, 15:00 Manchester City were utterly dominant at West Ham last Sunday, with their performance sending a real warning sign to the rest of the league. Not only is Erling Haaland off the mark and looking frightening, but Pep's side picked up from where they left off defensively last season, limiting West Ham to chances equating to 0.58 xG. Defence has been their biggest strength under Guardiola, with the Citizens ranking as the best defensive team in every league season according to xGA, and last term they allowed a measly 0.68 xGA per game at home. A Bournemouth side who really struggled to create in their opener against Aston Villa (xG: BOU 0.57 - 0.69 AVL) will likely fail to trouble the City machine. While the Cherries won that game, they were fortunate to do so, and although they managed to limit Villa well, they will have no such luck this weekend.

Correct Score: Southampton 1-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Saturday, 15:00 Southampton were on the wrong end of a battering last weekend, losing 4-1 to Tottenham after a defensive display that suggests they haven't rectified a weakness from last season. In their last 18 league games of 21/22, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side allowed an average of 2.03 xGA per game. That was a concern, and while Spurs are a top side, the ease with which the Saints were breached only adds fuel to the fire.

Leeds got off to a winning start against Wolves, edging the xG battle in what was a tight game (xG: LEE 1.15 - 1.12 WOL). Jesse Marsch has his team playing in a smarter manner, with their underlying numbers vastly improved on those we saw under Marcelo Bielsa, and if they are sustained, the Whites will be just fine this season. They look well placed to get a result at St. Mary's.

Correct Score: Wolves v Fulham (Sky Bet odds: TBC) Saturday, 15:00 Will appear here...

Correct Score: Brentford v Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: TBC) Sky Sports: Saturday, 17:30 Will appear here...

Correct Score: Nottingham Forest v West Ham (Sky Bet odds: TBC) Sky Sports: Sunday, 14:00 Will appear here...

Correct Score: Chelsea v Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: TBC) Sky Sports: Sunday, 16:30 Will appear here...

Correct Score: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: TBC) Sky Sports: Sunday, 20:00 Will appear here...