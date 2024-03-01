Sporting Life
Premier League cheat sheet: Manchester derby tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:11 · FRI March 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts John Stones to commit 1+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Back our suggested BuildABet @ 15/1

John Stones to commit 1+ fouls
Erling Haaland 2+ shots on target
Raphael Varane to commit 1+ fouls
Nathan Ake to win 1+ fouls

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 15:30 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 1/4 | Draw 21/4 | Away 19/2

Derby day at the Etihad has been a happy one for Manchester City fans in recent times.

They've scored ten past their rivals United in the last two home meetings, firmly ending a period of time where the red side seemingly had the formula to win.

One team remains firmly in the title race; the other battling for Europe - just how United are doing so though given their consistent shortcomings is quite remarkable.

Luton only have a goal fewer, away from home 11 teams have found the net more often. A flat attack and a questionable defence will be well tested against a City side of such quality.

A home win is 1/4 - you won't find many disagreeing with that.

Stones the best bet

JOHN STONES' likely spot in the defensive midfield area for Manchester City makes him to COMMIT 1+ FOULS an appealing bet at a best price of 11/8.

He's committed a foul in four of his nine Premier League starts, while there was one when featuring in the Champions League win over Crvena zvezda.

John Stones' defensive action area

One of those games was the away win against Manchester United, and he also had a successful tackle and one interception.

City won't commit many fouls in this game but tactical fouls in the right places will prevent the opposition from being able to mount successful counter attacks.

Lining up in the defensive midfield areas with Rodri, Stones is the value pick considering the price is 1/6 on his Spanish international team mate alongside him.

Haaland on target

I'm not sure if you're familiar with ERLING HAALAND's game but he's not half bad.

He comes into the Manchester derby on the back of a five-goal performance in the FA Cup victory at Luton - that took his season tally to 27 in all competitions.

Erling Haaland's shot map

Haaland is a short price to score again here, but taking him 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to any multiple.

His 4.1 shots on target per game is, unsurprisingly, the highest in the Premier League. Against a weakened United defence, he should have opportunities to strike.

Varane the value

Lining up at centre-back for the visitors should be RAPHAEL VARANE.

Raphael Varane's defensive action area

He is likely to be partnered with Victor Lindelof, and it was surprising to see his price for 1+ FOULS pushing even money.

In 12 league starts this season, Varane has committed a foul in half of them. Three of the games where he didn't saw at least two successful tackles.

He's not a stand-off type of defender and will try to win the ball if the opportunity is there. With Haaland at the top of a ridiculous City attack, defensive fouls are likely for United.

Ake in focus

NATHAN AKE should continue on the left side of City's back-three on Sunday.

Nathan Ake's Premier League heat map

Given his ability on the ball, taking the defender TO WIN 1+ FOULS is well worth consideration.

In eight home league starts, Ake has been fouled at least once in six of them. That includes a huge number of three in the home draw with Chelsea.

Count the corners

Manchester United's big price as outsiders has, obviously, had its effect on other markets.

You can get evens on 4+ AWAY CORNERS, which is a good selection if you're looking for a slightly bigger priced multiple.

They should have some success on the counter attack, in terms of pushing towards the City goal, and they've hit this figure in multiple away games.

Team news

Rasmus Hojlund: The Danish forward celebrates one of two goals at Luton
Rasmus Hojlund is missing through injury

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without Jack Grealish following his injury in the win over Luton last time out.

His only other concern is defender Josko Gvardiol and it's unlikely that he will start on Sunday.

For United, their injury list is more significant. Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all confirmed to be missing.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is also a doubt, meaning that Ten Hag will be forced into fielding a weakened defensive line.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat; Mainoo, Casemiro; Fernandes, McTominay, Garnacho; Rashford.

Match facts

  • Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with Manchester United (L1), as many as their previous 13 beforehand (D3 L6).
  • Manchester United have lost their visit to the Etihad Stadium in the last two Premier League seasons, shipping 10 goals in the process (4-1 in 2021-22, 6-3 in 2022-23). The Red Devils last had a longer run of successive away league defeats to rivals Manchester City from August 1952 to September 1955 (4 in a row).
  • Manchester City have scored in each of their last 54 home games in all competitions. A goal here would equal their club record of scoring in 55 consecutive home games between January 2012 and January 2014.
  • Man City have kept three clean sheets in their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 20. They’re looking to record three consecutive shutouts for the first time since December 2021, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in both league meetings with Manchester United in a campaign since 1973-74.
  • Manchester United’s loss to Fulham last time out was their 10th Premier League defeat of the season – only in 2013-14 and 2021-22 (both 12) have they ever lost more in a single campaign.
  • Against no side has Man City striker Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals than his five against Manchester United. Indeed, only Sergio Agüero (8) has scored more Manchester derby goals for the Citizens in the competition than Haaland.
  • Phil Foden has been involved in nine goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, scoring five and assisting four. Overall he has 16 goal involvements this season (9 goals, 7 assists), his joint-most in a single league campaign.
  • Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could make his 150th Premier League appearance in this match. Though the Portuguese has created more chances than any other player in the competition this term (74), his rate of a goal or assist every 281 minutes this term is his lowest in any of his five campaigns.

Odds correct 1500 GMT (01/03/24)

