Premier League cheat sheet: Manchester derby tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Derby day at the Etihad has been a happy one for Manchester City fans in recent times.
They've scored ten past their rivals United in the last two home meetings, firmly ending a period of time where the red side seemingly had the formula to win.
One team remains firmly in the title race; the other battling for Europe - just how United are doing so though given their consistent shortcomings is quite remarkable.
Luton only have a goal fewer, away from home 11 teams have found the net more often. A flat attack and a questionable defence will be well tested against a City side of such quality.
A home win is 1/4 - you won't find many disagreeing with that.
JOHN STONES' likely spot in the defensive midfield area for Manchester City makes him to COMMIT 1+ FOULS an appealing bet at a best price of 11/8.
He's committed a foul in four of his nine Premier League starts, while there was one when featuring in the Champions League win over Crvena zvezda.
One of those games was the away win against Manchester United, and he also had a successful tackle and one interception.
City won't commit many fouls in this game but tactical fouls in the right places will prevent the opposition from being able to mount successful counter attacks.
Lining up in the defensive midfield areas with Rodri, Stones is the value pick considering the price is 1/6 on his Spanish international team mate alongside him.
I'm not sure if you're familiar with ERLING HAALAND's game but he's not half bad.
He comes into the Manchester derby on the back of a five-goal performance in the FA Cup victory at Luton - that took his season tally to 27 in all competitions.
Haaland is a short price to score again here, but taking him 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to any multiple.
His 4.1 shots on target per game is, unsurprisingly, the highest in the Premier League. Against a weakened United defence, he should have opportunities to strike.
Lining up at centre-back for the visitors should be RAPHAEL VARANE.
He is likely to be partnered with Victor Lindelof, and it was surprising to see his price for 1+ FOULS pushing even money.
In 12 league starts this season, Varane has committed a foul in half of them. Three of the games where he didn't saw at least two successful tackles.
He's not a stand-off type of defender and will try to win the ball if the opportunity is there. With Haaland at the top of a ridiculous City attack, defensive fouls are likely for United.
NATHAN AKE should continue on the left side of City's back-three on Sunday.
Given his ability on the ball, taking the defender TO WIN 1+ FOULS is well worth consideration.
In eight home league starts, Ake has been fouled at least once in six of them. That includes a huge number of three in the home draw with Chelsea.
Manchester United's big price as outsiders has, obviously, had its effect on other markets.
You can get evens on 4+ AWAY CORNERS, which is a good selection if you're looking for a slightly bigger priced multiple.
They should have some success on the counter attack, in terms of pushing towards the City goal, and they've hit this figure in multiple away games.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without Jack Grealish following his injury in the win over Luton last time out.
His only other concern is defender Josko Gvardiol and it's unlikely that he will start on Sunday.
For United, their injury list is more significant. Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all confirmed to be missing.
Centre-back Harry Maguire is also a doubt, meaning that Ten Hag will be forced into fielding a weakened defensive line.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat; Mainoo, Casemiro; Fernandes, McTominay, Garnacho; Rashford.
Odds correct 1500 GMT (01/03/24)
