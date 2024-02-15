Premier League cheat sheet: Manchester City vs Chelsea tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card at 16/5 (General)
Erling Haaland to commit 1+ fouls
Nathan Ake to win 1+ fouls
Christopher Nkunku to commit 1+ fouls
Cole Palmer to commit 1+ fouls
Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City was one of, if not the, games of the Premier League season - a repeat of that would be most welcome in Saturday's late kick-off.
It's once again advantage City in the title race as victory in their game in-hand over Liverpool moves them top. That's as it stands though, and the clichéd 'plenty of football still to be played' applies here - particularly with three teams having a realistic chance of success.
Mauricio Pochettino will be frustrated that performances haven't matched the results. Wasteful at both ends undermining what is a solid system, and one that can eventually be a part of that talk at the top if he's given enough time.
They've gained points off Arsenal, City and Liverpool in games at Stamford Bridge, while winning 4-1 away at Tottenham in a bizarre, red card-affected contest in November.
There's no doubt they're underachieving, but there is long term potential if they were willing to be patient about it.
City's 3/10 price for success is understandable, but they've dropped points against Liverpool and Spurs in home contests this season - while Crystal Palace also gained a 2-2 draw.
There is little appeal in that outright market, as ever, we're looking elsewhere for multiple selections.
As is usually the case, the player card markets wildly vary depending on which bookmaker you look at.
I was surprised to see a best price of 16/5 available with a few on ENZO FERNANDEZ TO BE SHOWN A CARD when we consider his season so far and the match-up.
I'd consider 5/2 about this bet strong value too, with around 2/1 the lowest I'd go on it. The midfielder has been shown seven yellows in 30 games across all competitions in 23/24.
As Alex Keble has pointed out in his match-ups, the midfield area will be significant in deciding the outcome of this contest. Conor Gallagher has been highlighted by him but it's Fernandez who does represent the better value here.
Only Gallagher and Moises Caicedo average more fouls per league game, while his number jumps up from 1.2 overall to 1.4 in away contests.
Our recommended multiple has a complete focus on fouls, with two players backed in two markets from both teams.
Let's start with the City side of things, where ERLING HAALAND TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS feels a strong play based on showings in home contests.
The prolific striker is normally a player to target in the goalscorer market, obviously, yet he's averaged 0.8 fouls per home league game this season.
It's been a winning pick in six of eight Premier League starts at the Etihad, which includes those games against Liverpool and Tottenham.
He also committed two fouls in the draw when these two sides met in November.
Staying with City, and the next player up is NATHAN AKE, although we're backing him to WIN 1+ FOULS.
Ake has been involved anyway, but Josko Gvardiol's injury enhances his chances of involvement. There's every chance he's carrying the ball through the middle of the pitch with the aim of creating attacks.
He's been fouled five times across their last four home league games, with this being a winner in three of those. Across the season, the winning rate is five in seven.
Flipping over to the Chelsea side, where CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS is an option that stands out.
He should start here having had injury issues since signing in the summer. In six league outings, Nkunku had committed 2+ fouls in three of those.
One of those games was the away defeat at Liverpool, and we often saw him contributing in this area during his time at Leipzig.
Finally, ex-City man COLE PALMER is fancied for 1+ FOULS to complete the recommended fourfold.
With Nkunku in the centre forward role, Palmer should line up in one of the roles just behind. When featuring as the most advanced central midfielder or out wide, Palmer has committed at least a foul in seven of eight away Premier League starts.
Pep Guardiola will be without defender Gvardiol for a few weeks, while Jack Grealish is unlikely to feature after being injured in the Champions League win over Copenhagen.
Bernardo Silva, who scored in that contest, will be assessed on Friday to see if he's fit enough for involvement.
Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be given a starting role after coming off the bench in their last Premier League outing.
Chelsea's injury list remains lengthy with a number of what would be first team players still unavailable for selection.
Benoît Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Thiago Silva and Lesley Ugochukwu will definitely be missing.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Sterling; Nkunku.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (16/02/24)
