Premier League cheat sheet: Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Bournemouth 5+ corners at 7/5 (Paddy Power)
Bournemouth 5+ corners
Dominic Solanke 1+ shots on target
Illya Zabarnyi 2+ tackles
Marcus Tavernier 2+ tackles
Bournemouth's push towards the top-half underlines how strongly they finished 2023, and victory over QPR in the FA Cup made it five wins from their last six in all competitions.
A contest with a strong Liverpool side makes continuing that run tricky, although you could argue this is the clichéd "best time to play them" given availability issues for the visitors.
The Cherries' form should give them confidence.
Sunday's opponents are the only side to beat them in front of their own supporters since the end of October - that being in the Carabao Cup - while a win over Newcastle and near-victory over Aston Villa shows they can perform against strong sides.
You can get a best price of 6/5 on the BOURNEMOUTH/DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE, with the appeal coming in backing the hosts to get something.
That's an outright option, yet better value can be found elsewhere.
Given their style of play, certain markets are worth targeting when it comes to Bournemouth games.
One of those is CORNERS, with 7/5 available on 5+ BOURNEMOUTH CORNERS in this contest.
The attacking intent and their style of play is outlined in the fact that only six teams have taken more corners in the Premier League this season.
They actually see more action in the opposition third than their own third too; it's a team with potential and one with a clear, defined way of operating.
Bournemouth use width, looking to create down their left side. Attempted low crosses into the box lead to deflections behind for a corner. They will continue in their usual manner despite stronger opposition.
Dominic Solanke's form has been pleasing, particularly as I was sold on the Bournemouth striker in my top goalscorer outright preview for the Premier League season.
He has 12 goals on his league tally, averaging 3.5 shots per outing. Taking SOLANKE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to a multiple.
From the above figure, 1.2 of those have been on target. He's been seeing good quality opportunities and, as his total shows, he is taking them.
Solanke's floating from 6/4 to 9/4 for a goal depending where you look, but we'll take the safety net of the one effort on target.
Ukrainian centre-back ILLIA ZABARNYI has been contributing in the TACKLES, making the 2+ option worth adding.
Seven of his last eight in the league have had at least one, with this being hit in four of those. Perhaps crucially, they were games against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham.
Four of his last six at home have also had 2+ as well - a total of five in their nine at the Vitality.
MARCUS TAVERNIER is a good candidate for the TACKLES anyway, but a switch of recent position could carry over into the league game.
I'd be happy to take him 2+ even if in the usual, more attacking role, yet it was interesting to see him line-up as a left-back in the FA Cup win over QPR.
He had two tackles in the recent away defeat to Tottenham, playing on the right wing there, with a season-high (and a staggering) total of eight in the home win over Burnley in October.
Four of his last five home league games have returned at least a couple, and the potential is further enhanced if he is a part of that back line.
CONOR BRADLEY should retain his spot at right-back given Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence, and the youngster has been impressive when involved.
You can get a price of 10/3 on BRADLEY TO WIN 2+ FOULS, which is a value play given how advanced he's likely to be.
He was fouled twice in the Carabao Cup victory over Fulham, and he will be encouraged to get high up the pitch when Liverpool have possession.
That should lead to opponents committing fouls, even if he does avoid drifting as centrally as we've seen Alexander-Arnold do over the past 12 months.
The Cherries will be without midfielder Tyler Adams due to injury, while Lloyd Kelly will also miss out. Left-back Milos Kerkez will be assessed but remains a doubt.
Marcos Senesi is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Tottenham - missing the cut off by one match.
Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are away on AFCON duty for Bournemouth, as is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, while Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup.
Alexander-Arnold is the latest on the Liverpool injury list, sitting alongside Joel Matip, Thiago, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in being unavailable.
Dominik Szoboszlai could miss out once again given the hamstring injury that forced him out of the FA Cup win over Arsenal.
Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Tavernier; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.
Odds correct 0930 GMT (19/01/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.