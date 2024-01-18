Premier League cheat sheet: Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Bournemouth 5+ corners at 7/5 (Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 7/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 4/6

Bournemouth's push towards the top-half underlines how strongly they finished 2023, and victory over QPR in the FA Cup made it five wins from their last six in all competitions. A contest with a strong Liverpool side makes continuing that run tricky, although you could argue this is the clichéd "best time to play them" given availability issues for the visitors. The Cherries' form should give them confidence.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are picking up points

Sunday's opponents are the only side to beat them in front of their own supporters since the end of October - that being in the Carabao Cup - while a win over Newcastle and near-victory over Aston Villa shows they can perform against strong sides. You can get a best price of 6/5 on the BOURNEMOUTH/DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE, with the appeal coming in backing the hosts to get something. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth/Draw double chance with Sky Bet That's an outright option, yet better value can be found elsewhere. Count the Cherries' corners Given their style of play, certain markets are worth targeting when it comes to Bournemouth games. One of those is CORNERS, with 7/5 available on 5+ BOURNEMOUTH CORNERS in this contest. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth 5+ corners with Sky Bet The attacking intent and their style of play is outlined in the fact that only six teams have taken more corners in the Premier League this season.

They actually see more action in the opposition third than their own third too; it's a team with potential and one with a clear, defined way of operating. Bournemouth use width, looking to create down their left side. Attempted low crosses into the box lead to deflections behind for a corner. They will continue in their usual manner despite stronger opposition. Dom's been delivering Dominic Solanke's form has been pleasing, particularly as I was sold on the Bournemouth striker in my top goalscorer outright preview for the Premier League season. He has 12 goals on his league tally, averaging 3.5 shots per outing. Taking SOLANKE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to a multiple. CLICK HERE to add Dominic Solanke 1+ shots on target to your BuildABet From the above figure, 1.2 of those have been on target. He's been seeing good quality opportunities and, as his total shows, he is taking them.

Solanke's floating from 6/4 to 9/4 for a goal depending where you look, but we'll take the safety net of the one effort on target. Zone in on Zabarnyi Ukrainian centre-back ILLIA ZABARNYI has been contributing in the TACKLES, making the 2+ option worth adding. CLICK HERE to add Illya Zabarnyi 2+ tackles to your BuildABet Seven of his last eight in the league have had at least one, with this being hit in four of those. Perhaps crucially, they were games against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Four of his last six at home have also had 2+ as well - a total of five in their nine at the Vitality. Tavernier too in the tackles MARCUS TAVERNIER is a good candidate for the TACKLES anyway, but a switch of recent position could carry over into the league game. I'd be happy to take him 2+ even if in the usual, more attacking role, yet it was interesting to see him line-up as a left-back in the FA Cup win over QPR. CLICK HERE to add Marcus Tavernier 2+ tackles to your BuildABet He had two tackles in the recent away defeat to Tottenham, playing on the right wing there, with a season-high (and a staggering) total of eight in the home win over Burnley in October.

Four of his last five home league games have returned at least a couple, and the potential is further enhanced if he is a part of that back line. Bradley worth backing CONOR BRADLEY should retain his spot at right-back given Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence, and the youngster has been impressive when involved. You can get a price of 10/3 on BRADLEY TO WIN 2+ FOULS, which is a value play given how advanced he's likely to be. CLICK HERE to add Conor Bradley to win 2+ fouls to your BuildABet He was fouled twice in the Carabao Cup victory over Fulham, and he will be encouraged to get high up the pitch when Liverpool have possession.

That should lead to opponents committing fouls, even if he does avoid drifting as centrally as we've seen Alexander-Arnold do over the past 12 months. Team news The Cherries will be without midfielder Tyler Adams due to injury, while Lloyd Kelly will also miss out. Left-back Milos Kerkez will be assessed but remains a doubt. Marcos Senesi is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Tottenham - missing the cut off by one match. Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are away on AFCON duty for Bournemouth, as is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, while Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold is the latest on the Liverpool injury list, sitting alongside Joel Matip, Thiago, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in being unavailable. Dominik Szoboszlai could miss out once again given the hamstring injury that forced him out of the FA Cup win over Arsenal.

Predicted line-ups Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Tavernier; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke. Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.

Match facts Bournemouth have lost all nine of their Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 30 goals and scoring just six. It’s the most such games any team has played in the competition with a 100% loss record.

Bournemouth have won three of their last four Premier League home games (D1), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (D4 L9). They have scored nine goals in their last four league games at the Vitality Stadium, as many as their previous 11 prior to this.

Bournemouth have taken more points from their last eight Premier League games than any other side (19 – W6 D1 L1). Liverpool rank second for this with 18 points from their last eight (W5 D3).

Liverpool have won each of their last three Premier League away games, while the Reds last won four in a row on the road in the competition in March 2022. They have kept two clean sheets in these three wins, as many as their previous 14 away league matches beforehand.

Liverpool have rescued more points from losing positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (19), with 12 of those coming away from home. The Reds have lost just one of their last 14 league games in which they’ve trailed (W6 D7), with that defeat coming away to Tottenham in September, going down to a 96th minute strike in that match.

Due to Egypt’s participation at this year’s AFCON, this will be Liverpool’s first Premier League game without Mohamed Salah since a 2-1 win at Southampton in May 2022 . Since joining the Reds in 2017-18, Liverpool have lost none of their 10 Premier League games without him (W7 D3), winning each of the last four in a row.

. Since joining the Reds in 2017-18, Liverpool have lost none of their 10 Premier League games without him (W7 D3), winning each of the last four in a row. Dominic Solanke, who scored one goal in 21 Premier League appearances for former club Liverpool, has scored in each of his last three home league games (4 goals). He could become the first player to score in four consecutive home appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth.

Darwin Núñez is averaging a goal or assist every 93 minutes in all competitions for Liverpool this season (8 goals, 10 assists in 1667 minutes), with only Mohamed Salah having a better average for the Reds this term (one every 79). Núñez’s next goal will be his 100th in his senior career for club and country.