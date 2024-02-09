Premier League cheat sheet: Aston Villa vs Manchester United tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United sees one team looking to play Champions League football next season and another at risk of no involvement in Europe whatsoever.

Typically though, it's been the other way around, yet Unai Emery's Villa side remain in the top four despite a recent dip in form.

They've won nine of the 11 league games in front of their own supporters, with Arsenal and Liverpool gaining just one point more in home games. Villa Park has been a big reason behind their current position.

The visitors are no longer the feared opposition they once were - five defeats in 11 away outings, with those coming against those towards the top, give further hope to a home win.

Go, Moreno!

I've had ALEX MORENO on my radar since signing for Aston Villa a year ago, yet injuries have prevented him from enjoying a real run in the team.

He suits this Villa style, particularly the rest of the back line featuring three other centre-backs. It allows him to drive forward while others stay back to cover.

And that has led to attacking output. He scored in the win over Sheffield United and has created seven chances across his last five Premier League games - including two at Old Trafford.