Premier League: Brighton and Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle share 2-2 thrillers

In the Premier League on Sunday, Brighton and Liverpool and West Ham and Newcastle shared 2-2 thrillers while Wolves and Aston Villa drew 1-1 in a West Midlands derby.

Dunk denies Liverpool comeback win

Lewis Dunk celebrates his goal

Lewis Dunk’s late equaliser earned Brighton a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Winger Simon Adingra took advantage of an error from Alisson in the visitors’ goal to give the Seagulls the lead midway through the first half. But the game turned on its head before the break, Mohamed Salah slotting home to level after being played in by Harvey Elliott, then firing the Reds in front with a penalty after Pascal Gross had hauled down Dominik Szoboszlai. Ryan Gravenberch spurned a golden chance to seal the win when he struck the bar with the goal at his mercy, before the final word went to the home side, Dunk volleying in 12 minutes from the end to keep Brighton sixth.

Super sub Kudus strikes Magpies late

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus (second left) celebrates

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score his first Premier League goal as West Ham snatched a 2-2 draw against Newcastle. The Magpies looked set to follow up their memorable 4-1 Champions League win over Paris St Germain on Wednesday with a hard-earned three points on the road after Alexander Isak’s quickfire double cancelled out Tomas Soucek’s early opener. But Ghana winger Kudus, the £38m summer signing from Ajax, struck a minute from full-time to earn the hosts a deserved point.

Wolves cling on for derby draw