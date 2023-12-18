Premier League Boxing Day festive fixtures: Who has the easiest and hardest Christmas period?

The traditionally packed Christmas period is on the horizon, with 28 Premier League fixtures taking place across 13 days from December 21 to January 2.

Other than Manchester City and Brentford, who only play twice owing to their fixture being postponed because of City's participation in the Club World Cup, every top-flight team will play three matches in that period. So who has the 'easiest' and 'hardest' schedule according to the quality of opponents they will face and how do we even make that judgment? We handed this one over to the spreadsheets, using expected goals (xG) data to calculate each team's ranking based on performance rather than simply using points. That gives us an expected position.

By using the 'average expected position of opponent' we can then rank the strength of each team's schedule from 1-20. The higher the number, the easier the schedule. Here we go team by team, from easiest schedule to hardest, including every fixture they'll play over the Christmas period as well as a short explainer.

Aston Villa - 16.7 22nd Dec: Sheff Utd (H)

26th Dec: Man Utd (A)

30th Dec: Burnley (H) The surprise package this season could continue to hang around near the top of the table across the festive period, with Unai Emery's side having the easiest schedule in the Premier League.

Chelsea - 15.7 24th Dec: Wolves (A)

27th Dec: Crystal Palace (H)

30th Dec: Luton (A) Chelsea appear to have a great opportunity to put a run of results together over Christmas, with the Blues having the second easiest schedule in the division. They do play in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before their three league games though.

Brentford - 14.0 27th Dec: Wolves (H)

30th Dec: Crystal Palace (A) Thomas Frank's side don't play in gameweek 18 due to the postponement of their clash with Manchester City due to the reigning champions Club World Cup commitments, so will be well rested ahead of a back-to-back double header.

Manchester City - 13.5 27th Dec: Everton (A)

30th Dec: Sheffield United (H) Manchester City miss the first round of festive fixtures due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, with their semi-final on 19th and final (should they get there) on the 22nd. They will then fly back from Saudi Arabia ahead of a trip to an in-form Everton.

Bournemouth - 13.3 23rd Dec: Nottingham Forest (A)

26th Dec: Fulham (H)

31st Dec: Tottenham (A) A favourable schedule for the improving Cherries, who will have a decent chance of continuing their revival.

Newcastle - 12.3 23rd Dec: Luton (A)

26th Dec: Nottingham Forest (H)

1st Jan: Liverpool (A) An already stretched squad with plenty of minutes in the legs will get pushed even further over the festive period with four more games in 13 days, starting with a Carabao Cup game at Chelsea.

Manchester United - 11.3 23rd Dec: West Ham (A)

26th Dec: Aston Villa (H)

30th Dec: Nottingham Forest (A) Two tricky away games sandwich a hosting of Aston Villa for the Red Devils, who still harbor top four ambitions.

Fulham - 11.3 23rd Dec: Burnley (H)

26th Dec: Bournemouth (A)

31st Dec: Arsenal (H) Fulham take on Everton in the Carabao Cup before a middling schedule. Two home games over Christmas is a positive given their recent performances at Craven Cottage.

Brighton - 11.0 21st Dec: Crystal Palace (A)

28th Dec: Tottenham (H)

2nd Jan: West Ham (A) The Seagulls face a middling schedule but it is worth noting that their GW18 clash with Crystal Palace takes place on Thursday 21st December, leaving them a full six days to rest and recover head of a home game against Tottenham in GW19.

Arsenal - 10.7 23rd Dec: Liverpool (A)

28th Dec: West Ham (H)

31st Dec: Fulham (A) Current league leaders Arsenal face a middling schedule in terms of difficulty, with their toughest test a trip to Liverpool in gameweek 18.

Tottenham - 10.3 23rd Dec: Everton (H)

28th Dec: Brighton (A)

31st Dec: Bournemouth (H) An OK schedule on paper for a Spurs side back on track, but it could have been easier.

Nottingham Forest - 10.0 23rd Dec: Bournemouth (H)

26th Dec: Newcastle (A)

30th Dec: Manchester United (H) Steve Cooper is a man under pressure, but he at least has two home games over the festive period.

Luton - 9.7 23rd Dec: Newcastle (H)

26th Dec: Sheffield United (A)

30th Dec: Chelsea (H) Two games at home for the Hatters is a huge plus over Christmas, though they face two tough sides, while their away trip is a six-pointer.

Everton - 9.0 23rd Dec: Tottenham (A)

27th Dec: Manchester City (H)

30th Dec: Wolves (A) Everton are rolling, heading into the festive period having won four straight. They have a Carabao Cup quarter final to kick things off on the 19th before a testing run in the league.

Sheffield United - 8.7 22nd Dec: Aston Villa (A)

26th Dec: Luton (H)

30th Dec: Manchester City (A) Bottom of the table and six points from safety, the last thing Sheffield United needed over the festive period was two tough away games. A home game against fellow strugglers Luton looks a massive game for both.

Burnley - 8.3 23rd Dec: Fulham (A)

26th Dec: Liverpool (H)

30th Dec: Aston Villa (A) Relegation threatened Burnley face a tricky festive period, with the fifth toughest schedule according to the calculations. They face two red-hot home teams either side of welcoming a title contender.

West Ham - 8.0 23rd Dec: Manchester United (H)

28th Dec: Arsenal (A)

2nd Jan: Brighton (H) An away Carabao Cup tie at Anfield kicks of the Hammers' schedule, before they face the joint-third toughest run of fixtures in the league, taking on three sides who finished in last season's top six.

Liverpool - 8.0 23rd Dec: Arsenal (H)

26th Dec: Burnley (A)

1st Jan: Newcastle (H) Christmas could be a testing period for Liverpool, though two of their three league games do come at Anfield. A Carabao Cup quarter final on the 20th December gets them underway, before a huge clash against league leaders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace - 7.7 21st Dec: Brighton (H)

27th Dec: Chelsea (A)

30th Dec: Brentford (H) Fresh from a draw with reigning champions Manchester City, Crystal Palace face the second toughest upcoming run of fixtures, not ideal for a team with one win (against Burnley) in their last 10 league games.