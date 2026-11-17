We are over a quarter of the way through the 26/27 Premier League season and the table is beginning to take shape.

While the old adage is that 'the table never lies', well we know by now it absolutely does. Expected goals often gets used as a tool to highlight whether a team has been lucky or unlucky in a single game, and while that is one of its functions, at its core it is a data set that is best used over a longer sample size. Ten games isn't a huge sample size using xG but it's a good place to start, and we can of course stretch it back to last season to create a really big picture of how a team is playing and where they're heading. Unsurprisingly Arsenal are clear at the top of both the actual and xG tables, with their defensive process in a league of its own. The Gunners have conceded just 7.6 xGA across 10 matches (0.76 per game), nearly 3.5 less than anyone else in the division.

David Raya has been excellent this season

From a betting standpoint, Arsenal wins to nil are very much at the forefront of the thinking, as is a win and under 3.5 goals given Mikel Arteta's side rank only fifth for xGF (1.62 per game). Either way, it's hard to see anything other than a second successive title. Manchester City, fresh off a hat-trick of league defeats, are second in the xG table, but third may be a surprise...

Cherries the pick of the bunch It feels as though BOURNEMOUTH have gone under the radar so far. They sit seventh after 10 games but with Brighton up in second, struggles for Manchester United and Tottenham alongside Manchester City's guilty verdict, there haven't been many spare column inches for Marco Rose's side.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose

They entered the international break as one of the form teams in Europe, rattling off eight straight wins across all competitions that have seen them climb the league table, reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and maintain a 100% record in the Europa League. All that despite losing their so-called best player Alex Scott through injury during the last break. The Cherries boast the third best defensive record through 10 games (1.13 xGA per game), providing a really steady foundation to build on, and after a steady start, their attack has burst into life, averaging 2.58 xGF per game across their eight straight wins. Evanilson has been a big part in that, scoring in seven of his last eight appearances since the lengthy international break.

You can point to the schedule and rightly say that it has been 'easier' over the last four league games, but the argument to that is that they were very competitive when the schedule was tough early doors, all while trying to bed in a new manager. They started the season by conceding a lot of late goals that cost them a lot of points, taking two points from their opening three matches in which they conceded in the 85th minute or later in every match, costing them four points. All told they have won the xG battle in eight of their 10 league games while juggling multiple competitions and facing a difficult away fixture list (Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle), so the signs are there that this Bournemouth side are going nowhere. After a superb sixth-placed finish under Andoni Iraola last season they could be on for a repeat.

Forest fancied to get it right Bournemouth return from the international break and host another of the early-season 'data-darlings' in NOTTINGHAM FOREST. Oliver Glasner got a big win last time out, not only for his team but for himself, with murmurs of him being sacked beginning to grow louder after a slow start. Victory against Manchester City moved them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th. There is still plenty of work to do if they are to get into the European mix, but their underlying data suggests it's not out of the realms of possibility.

Forest sit fifth on expected points and rank as the second best defence in the league, averaging 1.10 xGA per game. Their attack needs a bit of work, especially at the City Ground where they have averaged just 0.93 xGF per game, but the schedule has been tough at home, facing four of the best six defences in the league according to xGA. The question for Glasner is just one of consistency. There is no doubting his brilliance, with FA Cup and Europa Conference League successes at Crystal Palace fantastic achievements, but the Eagles finished in the bottom half in both full league campaigns under the Austrian so he does have to prove he's not just a good cup manager.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris

Sunderland are the biggest outlier according to expected points, sitting second-bottom of the table yet a lofty seventh in the xG table - a reverse of last season. The Black Cats have won the xG battle in six of their 10 league outings and bar away at Bournemouth, haven't been dominated in any game, so there are positive signs that they can climb out of the drop zone. The only question for them becomes the balance of the schedule, with a Carabao Cup quarter-final and Europa League commitments potentially taking a toll as the season wears on.

Need to see more A run of three straight wins had everyone - well, nearly everyone - screaming that TOTTENHAM are back and that Roberto De Zerbi had solved all of their problems. The data suggests that's not the case at all.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi

There is no doubt they have improved on last year's miserable performance data (1.05 xGF, 1.38 xGA per game), but not as much as is being made out. Spurs do now have a positive xG process, but only just, with their marginal improvements seeing them average 1.24 xGF and 1.20 xGA per game. Defensively they look far more secure than in recent seasons, but their attack is still a major concern, ranking fourth worst in the league. It gets worse. If we exclude a home win against Crystal Palace that saw the Eagles reduced to 10 men after 13 minutes and Spurs go on to rack up 3.47 xG, then their attacking process across the other nine games stands at just 0.99 per game.

They are trending in the right direction, and more importantly becoming tougher to beat meaning they won't be in a relegation scrap, but we need to see a lot more to suggest they can get into the European mix. The same goes for Aston Villa. They have the caveats of Champions League football and a huge summer rebuild, but the data has them firmly in the bottom half. I have no doubts they will improve on that under Unai Emery's guidance, and the longer the season goes on the more familiar the new faces will be with each other, but we still need to see more to again suggest they can get into the mix for European qualification. The good news for Villa is they have, on paper, a very kind next five fixtures (SUN h, IPS a, EVE h, CRY h, COV a), so they could put a run together and build momentum ahead of a very difficult festive period.

It could be a long season... Bottom of the actual and xG table are Crystal Palace. Defensively they have been abysmal, conceding the most goals (24) and xGA (21.9) in the league. Factor in European commitments and a Carabao Cup quarter-final and there really is no respite in the schedule for a side low on confidence and too easy to play against. It came as no real surprise when Pierre Sage was sacked, and new boss Thomas Frank has a big job on his hands. His first port of call is to tighten them up defensively, which is easier said than done given the Eagles play twice a week until Christmas.