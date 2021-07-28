Premier League 2021/22 betting tips: Specials best bets

Liam Kelly looks at the specials markets offered in the run up to the 2021/22 Premier League season, highlighting several prices of interest.

Football betting tips: Premier League Specials 2pts Liverpool to be top at Christmas at 4/1 (Betway) 4pts Brighton 50+ Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Norwich to score the least goals at 13/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool to start hot Runaway 2019/20 Premier League champions Liverpool were hit hard by injury last season but will enter this campaign as one of the freshest teams in the league. Virgil van Dijk returns following a long spell on the sidelines, while Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah have had a deserved break from international tournaments. As a result, the Reds can be expected to make a fast start as they aim to regain their crown, making LIVERPOOL TO BE TOP AT CHRISTMAS good value at a surprisingly big price. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to be top at Christmas with Sky Bet Despite falling away soon after, Jürgen Klopp’s side were top at the same point in 2020 and take on likely challengers Chelsea and Manchester City at Anfield in the opening half of the new season. They also avoid playing top six regulars Leicester, facing the Foxes on the December 28th.

Brighton's revenge on xG This one may seem like a risk considering the lack of proficiency BRIGHTON have displayed in front of goal under Graham Potter, but the 11/10 available for them to score 50+ GOALS this upcoming season is solid value. CLICK HERE to back Brighton 50+ Goals with Sky Bet Potter has undoubtedly developed Brighton since taking over, with a severe underperformance on underlying numbers the only reason the Seagulls have been anywhere close to the relegation zone in 2019/20 and 2020/21, especially in attack. Brighton scored 39 goals from 53.0 expected goals (xG) in Potter's first campaign, before scoring just 40 goals from 56.7 xG last season.

Brighton's expected goals for (xGF) totals in the Premier League

Any kind of regression to the mean should see Brighton surpass 50 goals, notwithstanding any further improvement from the team. Norwich may struggle in familiar fashion Norwich will be of interest to many in the relegation markets but it might be best to look elsewhere if you think the Canaries will find it difficult in the top tier again. Reminiscent of their 2018/19 Championship campaign, Daniel Farke's side earned promotion to the Premier League with relative ease. That didn't stop Norwich from struggling the following season, though, gaining just 21 points when propping up the table in 2019/20. They scored just 26 goals in 38 matches and recorded the least xG in the league that season, so the 13/2 on offer for NORWICH TO SCORE THE LEAST GOALS is intriguing from a value perspective. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to score the least goals with Sky Bet

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Teemu Pukki again looked imperious in the second tier last term, but has had little impact at Premier League level. Norwich have lost their best creative player, too, with Emi Buendia moving to Aston Villa. As a result, it's easy to envisage Norwich coming unstuck in the opposition half despite some promising incomings in this summer transfer window.