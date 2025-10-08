£5 acca lands punter £400k as 106th-minute goal secures 19-fold

The Dorset-based Ladbrokes customer included a huge 19 games from across South America on Saturday and Sunday, backing only home teams to win.

Despite betting only £5.10 in total, they backed the same accumulator eight separate times at tiny stakes between 30p and 90p.

Four of those were cashed out at various points, with the others left to ride, winning a total of £386,276.03. Had the customer not cashed out, they would have won just over £556k.

Unsurprisingly, this was not an acca without its fair share of drama.

Among the remarkable moments, nine-man Union Magdalena came from 2-0 down to beat Aguilas Doradas Rionegro in Colombia's top flight and Paraguayan side Club Olimpia fought back to win in stoppage time.

But it was in Brazil where the biggest drama took place as Red Bull Bragantino scored a VAR penalty in the 16th minute of added on time to clinch the win of a lifetime for this lucky punter.