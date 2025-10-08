£5 acca lands punter £400k as 106th-minute goal secures 19-fold

On a weekend where most attention fell on Chelsea's dramatic win over Liverpool, one punter enjoyed a last gasp victory of their own, pocketing almost £400,000 from a £5 stake in the 106th minute.
The Dorset-based Ladbrokes customer included a huge 19 games from across South America on Saturday and Sunday, backing only home teams to win.
Despite betting only £5.10 in total, they backed the same accumulator eight separate times at tiny stakes between 30p and 90p.
Four of those were cashed out at various points, with the others left to ride, winning a total of £386,276.03. Had the customer not cashed out, they would have won just over £556k.
Unsurprisingly, this was not an acca without its fair share of drama.
Among the remarkable moments, nine-man Union Magdalena came from 2-0 down to beat Aguilas Doradas Rionegro in Colombia's top flight and Paraguayan side Club Olimpia fought back to win in stoppage time.
But it was in Brazil where the biggest drama took place as Red Bull Bragantino scored a VAR penalty in the 16th minute of added on time to clinch the win of a lifetime for this lucky punter.
The winning 19-fold acca
- Red Bull Bragantino to beat Gremio FB Porto Alegrense - 10/11
- SC International RS to beat Botafogo FR RJ - 11/8
- Brusque FC SC to beat AA Ponte Preta SP - 10/11
- CD Universidad de Concepcion to beat Union San Felipe - 11/10
- Union Magdalena to beat Aguilas Doradas Rionegro - 6/4
- CS Emeleo to beat CD Cuenca - Evens
- Zacatepec FC to beat Atletico Hidalgo - 8/13
- CA Lanus to beat CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - 13/10
- SC Corinthians SP to beat Mirassol FC SP - Evens
- CD Malacateco to beat CD Mictlan - 1/2
- FC Motagua to beat Genesis FC PN - 4/9
- Atlante FC to beat Tiaxcala FC - 1/3
- Leones Negros UDEG to beat CSD Dorados Sinaloa - 2/5
- Deportivo La Guaira to beat Zamora FC Barinas - 4/9
- Deportivo Tachira to beat Carabobo FC - 4/5
- Club Olimpia to beat Sportivo Ameliano - 7/10
- Atletico Tucuman to beat CA Platense - 23/20
- CA Huracan to beat CA Banfield - 11/10
- Fluminense FC RJ to beat CA Mineiro MG - Evens
TOTAL STAKE: £5.10
TOTAL RETURNS: £386,276.03
£196,237.19 total bets left to run
£172,038.84 total cash-out return
TOTAL RETURNS had customer not cashed out - £556,005
