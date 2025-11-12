£10 acca lands punter £15k as 94th-minute goal secures six-fold

The William Hill customer placed a six-fold match result and both teams to score accumulator dipping into Tuesday’s EFL Trophy and National League action.

The National League selections cruised in with York and Forest Green winning by two and three goals respectively. It wasn’t as straightforward in the EFL Trophy but Accrington, Wimbledon and Cardiff all managed to edge out their opposition by a single goal.

With five of the six selections in the bag, attentions turned to Peterborough’s clash at Crawley.

Cue the late drama.

Having led at half-time Posh were pegged back in the 73rd minute. With the game level and only seconds of the four minutes of allotted injury time remainder, the match looked destined for a penalty shootout.

Up stepped Donay O'Brien-Brady to curl in the winner from inside the area, sending Peterborough into the knockout phase and one lucky punter wild.