Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Serbia beat Portugal to win Group A and qualify for the 2022 World Cup
Serbia beat Portugal to win Group A and qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Portugal 1-2 Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores a late winner to see Serbia qualify as group winners

By Sporting Life
21:51 · SUN November 14, 2021

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner for Serbia as they pip Portugal to top spot in Group A.

Portugal took the lead through Renato Sanches's early goal, before Dusan Tadic equalised before the break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who didn't start the game, came on as a substitute at half time and scored the game winner in the 90th minute.

The result means Serbia win Group A and guarantee their spot at the 2022 World Cup, while Portugal must go into the play-offs - though they will be one of six seeded teams.

More to follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS