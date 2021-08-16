Portugal took the lead through Renato Sanches's early goal, before Dusan Tadic equalised before the break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who didn't start the game, came on as a substitute at half time and scored the game winner in the 90th minute.

The result means Serbia win Group A and guarantee their spot at the 2022 World Cup, while Portugal must go into the play-offs - though they will be one of six seeded teams.

