Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Colby Bishop celebrates a goal

Portsmouth vs Derby betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:06 · MON April 01, 2024

Football betting tips: League One

1pt Portsmouth to win at 13/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 6/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 21/10

A huge game at a huge stage of the season.

Portsmouth sit five points clear of Derby in the Sky Bet League One table ahead of the two sides meeting at Fratton Park on Tuesday night. Three more points for the hosts and they truly are on the brink of promotion.

Not just a spot in the Championship but the title too. A lead of eight points with five games remaining surely too much work for the others to do.

The Rams managed to overcome a poor start to the campaign that left them 9th in the latter stages of October. They'll want a place in that top two, although talk of the title will still be present in the background.

What are the best bets?

Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong start to the season

Portsmouth come into this contest on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run - ten of those have been victories.

You can get odds-against prices across the board on a PORTSMOUTH WIN, which delivers appeal as the best team in England's third tier.

The significance of the three points plays a part too, but five of their six games against others currently sat in the top six have all ended with maximum returns.

Derby were beaten away at Barnsley and Bolton, with Stevenage also winning when they were in the play-off positions.

BuildABet @ 11/2

  • Portsmouth to win
  • Colby Bishop to score anytime
  • Portsmouth 5+ corners

Click here to back with Sky Bet

If Portsmouth are to win, COLBY BISHOP may well have some involvement given the season he has enjoyed.

Pompey's main man up front has 18 goals so far and scored the last minute equaliser when these two sides last met.

Team news

John Mousinho is still dealing with a number of injury issues but it's likely he'll field the same side that secured victory away at Wycombe on Friday.

Sonny Bradley remains suspended for Derby, while midfielder Conor Hourihane may return to the XI after dropping down to the bench in the home win over Blackpool.

Craig Forsyth is still injured, meaning Paul Warne may stick with a back-four system.

Predicted line-ups

Portsmouth XI: Norris; Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilivie; Pack, Moxon; Kamara, Saydee, Lane; Bishop.

Derby XI: Wildsmith; Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Sibley; Ward, Adams, Hourihane, Blackett-Taylor; Mendez-Laing, Washington.

Match facts

  • Portsmouth are winless across their last seven league games against Derby County (D4 L3), with each of the last three meetings between these two sides ending in a draw.
  • Derby County have lost just two of their last six away league games against Portsmouth (D2 L2), despite conceding more goals during those matches (13) than scoring themselves (9).
  • Portsmouth have won each of their last five home league games, last having a longer winning run at Fratton Park between December and February in 2019-20 (7).
  • Derby have lost two of their last three away league games (W1), having lost just one of their previous nine on the road (W7 D1).

Odds correct at 1445 BST (01/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo