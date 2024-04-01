Portsmouth vs Derby betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A huge game at a huge stage of the season. Portsmouth sit five points clear of Derby in the Sky Bet League One table ahead of the two sides meeting at Fratton Park on Tuesday night. Three more points for the hosts and they truly are on the brink of promotion. Not just a spot in the Championship but the title too. A lead of eight points with five games remaining surely too much work for the others to do. The Rams managed to overcome a poor start to the campaign that left them 9th in the latter stages of October. They'll want a place in that top two, although talk of the title will still be present in the background.

What are the best bets?

Portsmouth come into this contest on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run - ten of those have been victories. You can get odds-against prices across the board on a PORTSMOUTH WIN, which delivers appeal as the best team in England's third tier. The significance of the three points plays a part too, but five of their six games against others currently sat in the top six have all ended with maximum returns. Derby were beaten away at Barnsley and Bolton, with Stevenage also winning when they were in the play-off positions.

If Portsmouth are to win, COLBY BISHOP may well have some involvement given the season he has enjoyed. Pompey's main man up front has 18 goals so far and scored the last minute equaliser when these two sides last met.

Team news John Mousinho is still dealing with a number of injury issues but it's likely he'll field the same side that secured victory away at Wycombe on Friday. Sonny Bradley remains suspended for Derby, while midfielder Conor Hourihane may return to the XI after dropping down to the bench in the home win over Blackpool. Craig Forsyth is still injured, meaning Paul Warne may stick with a back-four system.

Predicted line-ups Portsmouth XI: Norris; Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilivie; Pack, Moxon; Kamara, Saydee, Lane; Bishop. Derby XI: Wildsmith; Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Sibley; Ward, Adams, Hourihane, Blackett-Taylor; Mendez-Laing, Washington.

Match facts Portsmouth are winless across their last seven league games against Derby County (D4 L3), with each of the last three meetings between these two sides ending in a draw.

Derby County have lost just two of their last six away league games against Portsmouth (D2 L2), despite conceding more goals during those matches (13) than scoring themselves (9).

Portsmouth have won each of their last five home league games, last having a longer winning run at Fratton Park between December and February in 2019-20 (7).

Derby have lost two of their last three away league games (W1), having lost just one of their previous nine on the road (W7 D1).