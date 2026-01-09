Portsmouth vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup No bets advised Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

A more than understandable television selection, although the amount of coverage for this season's FA Cup means you've got plenty of choice across the weekend. Premier League leaders Arsenal want as much silverware as possible and England's main domestic cup competition looks a real potential to add alongside their likely top-flight title. Portsmouth, a relegation-threatened Sky Bet Championship outfit, shouldn't cause them too many problems. Mikel Arteta's Gunners have avoided being the giant taken down in recent seasons with previous eliminations coming against fellow Premier League sides. The signs point to this being a largely uneventful contest given Arsenal's significant squad depth. That too presents some issues when it comes to the betting.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are clear at the top of the Premier League

The visitors are a best price of 1/4 for victory in 90 minutes with 1/10 the best you'll find that they feature in the fourth round. In fairness to Pompey they've won three of five at home against the Championship's current top five with another ending in a draw. Premier League outfits are a different level, especially the one who is quite clearly leading the pack. There's little in this game which interests me enough. The evens on offer for Arsenal to net 3+ is probably the closest thing but even then I'm in two minds about it. There's the potential for the hosts to sit deep as they look to frustrate and counter alongside the somewhat disjointed nature of a team who have made wholesale changes.

Eberechi Eze could start in a rotated Arsenal XI

A strong but changed Arsenal side beat League One's bottom club Port Vale 2-0 in the Carabao Cup back in September. That was a game which saw very little action overall. I could see this playing out in a similar fashion. An away win to-nil is a shade of odds-on but, again, there's that risk of a changed and disrupted defensive line. Eberechi Eze is a name of interest in the goalscorer market with bet365 offering 2/1 if you're able to back that. I can't be making it a staked selection as a clear standout price with 11/8 or so available in most other places. With so much televised football on in this competition this weekend, and with plenty of other previews to get stuck into on our football page, I'm sitting this out as a NO ADVISED BET preview.