Porto vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Déjà vu - the strange feeling that in some way you have already experienced what is happening now. I've not put together a Porto vs Manchester United preview before, yet it feels like I've done it a thousand times. Any writing involving Manchester United seemingly follows the same sort of process. Team isn't performing, they've just thrown in an embarrassing performance last time out, Erik ten Hag under big pressure to deliver. It certainly feels like we've been here before.

"It was an absolutely disgusting performance in that first-half" 😬@Gnev2 did not hold back on Manchester United's defeat to Spurs ❌ pic.twitter.com/dVfJKFkGXn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

The difficulty in accessing Portuguese league football means watching Porto regularly isn't possible, although viewing a few of their games back, it's clear they're a team intent on attack. That's bad news for a United set-up which remains confusing. We're somehow meant to celebrate the fact they're not conceding a laughable amount of shots this season - something about progression I guess - yet the back line remains uninspiring. The performance here will indicate how desperately the players want their manager to stay. A positive outcome alleviates some of the pressure and creates positivity ahead of their weekend encounter with Aston Villa.

What are the best bets? Porto have scored in each of their last 13 competitive home games across all competitions. This United defence shouldn't have enough to stop that run. They're 1/3 to find the net at least once here, but I prefer the 6/1 price for NICO GONZALEZ TO SCORE ANYTIME. Every bookmaker looks to be going 5s or above. CLICK HERE to back Nico Gonzalez to score anytime with Sky Bet The attacking midfielder found the net in the 4-0 win over Arouca last time out, moving his tally up to three for the season. He only found the net twice in 39 appearances in 23/24, yet head coach Sérgio Conceição was playing him in a more defensive role. Under Vítor Bruno - who took the job in the summer - Nico has been allowed to play further forward. He sometimes sits behind the striker and that's led to at least three shots in four of his seven league appearances.

Against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1, Nico returned five shots - the most of any player on the pitch - with one of those on target. Considering he leads the way for fouls among Porto players this season, I'll also take the double of NICO TO SCORE & BE SHOWN A CARD - anything floating at 20/1 and above is worth a small stakes play. CLICK HERE to back Nico Gonzalez to score anytime & be carded with Sky Bet He's returned at least a foul in all seven outings, with a staggering total of six coming in two of those. Considering Porto may opt for a more aggressive approach given United's weaknesses, he is a player who could catch the referee's attention. Focusing on their previous Europa League encounter, Nico returned two fouls with one successful tackle.

Team news

Kobbie Mainoo may not be involved for Manchester United

Porto remain without Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi as the pair continue to recover from ACL injuries. Centre-back Otavio has also missed their last three games across all competitions and remains a doubt for involvement on Thursday night. Ten Hag continues to be without defensive quartet Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt having been forced off in the first-half of that defeat to Spurs. Mason Mount may also be missing after a nasty head injury in that contest. Bruno Fernandes may be serving a Premier League suspension but he's eligible for Europa League involvement.

Predicted line-ups Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Eustaquio, Varela; Pepe, Gonzalez, Galeno; Omorodion. Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Match facts FC Porto have won two of their eight European meetings with Manchester United (D3 L3), with this their most recent game against one another since a 2008-09 UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, won 1-0 by the Red Devils.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 major European matches against Portuguese clubs (W9 D3) since losing 2-1 to Benfica in December 2005.

FC Porto have won their last three major European home matches, all in last season’s UEFA Champions League. They haven’t won four in a row since March 2019.

Manchester United’s last four away European matches have seen 23 goals scored (9 for, 14 against) – despite scoring three goals in each of their last three on the road, they haven’t won any (D1 L2).

In their 3-2 defeat to Bodø/Glimt on MD1, FC Porto attempted 28 shots, their most in a match in major European competition since March 2019 against Roma in the UEFA Champions League (31), and most in a UEFA Europa League game since December 2010 against CSKA Sofia (28).