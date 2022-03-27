Sporting Life
Poland's Robert Lewandowski
Sporting Life's preview of Poland v Sweden, including best bet and score prediction

Poland v Sweden tips: World Cup play-off best bet and preview

By Jake Pearson
16:25 · SUN March 27, 2022

Jake Pearson previews the World Cup play-off final between Poland and Sweden, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: World Cup play-offs

1pt Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at 11/8 (General)

Poland and Sweden face off at the Silesian Stadium, Chorzow on Tuesday evening, with the coveted prize a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The hosts, after finishing second to England in qualifying, received a bye to the play-off final when their semi-final opponents Russia were suspended from international competition.

Sweden, who finished runners-up to Spain in Group B, scored an extra-time winner over Czech Republic in their play-off semi-final to earn the right to take on Poland, Robin Quaison coming off the bench to finish off a beautifully crafted goal by the Swedes.

Both sides will fancy their chances coming into this fixture, but it is Sweden who perhaps have the psychological edge, not only beating Poland 3-2 when the two met at EURO 2020, but also emerging victorious in each of their last six head to heads.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Venue: Silesian Stadium, Chorzow (Poland)

Poland 7/5 | Draw 2/1 | Sweden 11/5

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was suspended for the semi-final, is likely to return to the starting line-up, and the veteran striker is in good condition, scoring eight times in 11 starts for Serie A leaders AC Milan this term.

Poland, of course, have their own world-renowned centre-forward in the shape of Robert Lewandowski, who was rested for the Red and White’s 1-1 draw with Scotland in a friendly on Thursday. He will be desperate to fire his team to what could well be his final World Cup.

This could well turn into a battle of the strikers, and for all Zlatan’s showmanship, it is the Poland marksman who is worth backing to find the back of the net at the prices.

Eight goals from eight appearance in qualifying so far, the 11/8 available for ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE ANYTIME looks worth backing.

That most firms have him around the even money mark demonstrates just how in-form the Bayern Munich striker is; just the 31 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Six goals in his last three league matches for the German champions suggests he is in good shape heading into this tie, and odds-against for the marksman to stamp his name all over this tie looks generous.

Poland v Sweden best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at 11/8 (General)

Score prediction: Poland 2-1 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (27/03/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

