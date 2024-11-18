Andy Robertson marked his 80th cap with a sensational stoppage-time winner in Poland to retain Scotland’s hopes of staying in the top level of the UEFA Nations League.

A 2-1 victory in Warsaw sent Scotland above Poland into third place in section A1 and set up a two-legged play-off in March against one of the runners-up in the second tier for the right to stay among the elite. John McGinn put Scotland ahead inside three minutes with his 20th international goal – putting the midfielder ahead of Ally McCoist in fifth place in the all-time Scotland goalscorers’ list. Scotland hit the frame of the goal through Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay in an end-to-end first half before Poland levelled in the 59th minute through Kamil Piatkowski’s powerful strike. The visitors kept pressing and Robertson produced a brilliant run and leap to head substitute Ryan Christie’s cross into the roof of the net three minutes into time added on.

Scotland missed out on second place after Croatia got the point they needed at home to Portugal but the victory also boosted chances of Steve Clarke’s men edging their way into pot two of next month’s World Cup qualifying draw. Scotland are looking for Georgia or Estonia to grab some sort of result away to Czechia and Slovakia respectively on Tuesday. McGinn came into the Scotland team along with Lyndon Dykes after netting the only goal against Croatia on Friday and Craig Gordon shook off a virus to start. The opening moments were a sign of things to come. There was a scare for Scotland inside 60 seconds until Robertson made a crucial covering block. An incisive pass from Gilmour soon gave Ben Doak the chance to set up McGinn, who swept home with his right foot. Doak was everywhere in the opening stages, making interventions deep in his own half and beating his man and putting in another dangerous ball. The home side soon began creating a series of chances. Gordon saved from Jakub Kaminski, Piatkowski and Karol Swiderski, who also missed a sitter, while Sebastian Szymanski had a weak effort blocked. Doak had a shot saved on the break in the midst of the home pressure before Scotland settled down and began knocking the ball about with confidence and purpose. The chances followed. Dykes’ shot rippled the side netting, Gilmour hit the crossbar from nearly 30 yards and Doak sent McTominay clear but the Napoli man was denied by a save after great skill. McTominay soon hit the post before Robertson’s shot was deflected over, while Gordon and John Souttar came to Scotland’s rescue at the other end.