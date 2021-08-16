Poland 1-1 England: Hosts strike late to secure a point in World Cup qualifying

Fresh from back-to-back 4-0 victories against Hungary and Andorra, the Three Lions rounded off their September triple-header by heading to Warsaw for what was always going to be their toughest Group I assignment.

England put in a mature performance and Kane silenced the partisan Polish crowd with a fine strike from distance, only for the hosts to roar back as Szymanski secured a 1-1 draw in stoppage time.

Southgate’s side dropped points for the first time on the road to Qatar, but they remain in control of the group with four matches remaining.