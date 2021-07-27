Sporting Life
Paul Pogba is 7/4 to join PSG
Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba next club odds; PSG 7/4

By Sporting Life
10:27 · TUE July 27, 2021

Paul Pogba is 7/4 to be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season after reports the French club are expected to make their interest formal.

It is appearing increasingly unlikely that Pogba will sign a new contract at Manchester United, with the World Cup winner's current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

United risk losing the 28-year-old on a free for a second time if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the club.

Paul Pogba next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • PSG - 7/4
  • Juventus - 9/1
  • Real Madrid - 10/1

Odds correct at 09:35 BST (27/07/21)

Pogba is 9/1 to return to Juventus and 10s to make a move to Real Madrid during this transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explaines that the club remains in conversation with Pogba's camp over a new deal, saying: "The talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club's representatives.

"All that I've ever heard with Paul is he's looking forward to the season."

The French international is thought to be back for pre-season training next Monday.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

