Plymouth vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Sky Bet Championship title race is set up for a grandstand finish, one point separates the top three with the end of the season rapidly approaching.
Southampton may still harbour faint hopes of a late automatic promotion run as well, with two games in hand and 10 points to make up.
The front three are simultaneously having a wobble, none of them won in midweek and between them, Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds have dropped 23 points from the last 54 available.
The Foxes had the opportunity to set the standard this weekend as they take on Plymouth at Home Park on Friday evening.
With the Pilgrims yet to secure their second tier status, this won’t be as easy for the Foxes as their odds on price suggests.
Neil Dewsnip’s side have taken four points from six since he re-took temporary charge and start the weekend two points above the drop.
KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL has been Leicester's creator-in-chief this term with a hand in 25 goals this term which is 32% of his side's league total.
Enzo Maresca is expected to start him in the number 10 slot on Friday which only increases the likelihood of him adding to his goals or assists tally.
This has been a breakout season for the midfielder who is posting an average of two shots and 2.6 key passes (pass leading to a shot) per game.
Considering this, I was a little surprised to see his odds against price TO SCORE OR ASSIST on the south coast on Friday evening.
Bali Mumba has had four shots on target in his last four games, finding the net recently at the New York Stadium against Rotherham. Combining him to test Leicetser’s keeper with a Dewsbury-Hall goals contribution and Morgan Whittaker to commit 2+ fouls provides some interest. The latter has hit this line in each of his last three appearances.
Dewsnip has not made a change in his first two games back in temporary charge, he may opt to shuffle his deck on Friday though.
Ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has made two substitute appearances and is pushing for a recall.
Dewsnip has switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation with Bali Mumba at left wing back and Callum Wright and Morgan Whittaker operating in behind Ryan Hardie. The quartet should all be in the XI here.
As for Leicester, Maresca will be ruing the scheduling as the Foxes have 24 hours less than Plymouth to recover from their midweek match.
This could see changes with Patson Daka expected to replace Jamie Vardy upfront and Abdul Fatawu could get the nod ahead of Yunus Akgun.
Plymouth: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie
Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka
Odds correct at 1100 BST (11/04/24)
