Cam Pope picks out his best bets as Plymouth host fellow League One promotion aspirants Exeter in Monday’s Devon derby.

Top of the pile coming into this weekend’s League One programme, Plymouth Argyle are well on course to atone for the disappointment of last season’s costly late slump that cost them a slot in the play-offs at the final hurdle. On Monday night they welcome arch rivals Exeter City to Home Park, in what constitutes a first meeting of the two neighbours in three years following the Grecians’ promotion from the fourth tier last season. Exeter have made a commendable start to the season, sitting seventh at the 16-game mark and thereby keeping alive the dream of a first-ever appearance in the second division. The departure of promotion-masterminding boss Matt Taylor for Rotherham coincided with back-to-back defeats in mid-October against Charlton and Oxford, but Monday’s away side arrive in Plymouth on the back of two unbeaten fixtures. Even so, former Hibernian assistant manager Gary Caldwell, newly appointed as Grecians helmsman this week, faces a monumental task against impressive Argyle, who have won 13 times on a mammoth 15-match unbeaten streak.

The hosts are very much the team to beat, but just how to go about that is a conundrum that has befuddled all but Charlton and Fleetwood in League One this season – and those uncharacteristic defeats came way back in August. As such, I am entertaining PLYMOUTH TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE as a prime opportunity to seize value. Click HERE to back Plymouth to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet Put simply, the words ‘Argyle’ and ‘goals’ have been synonymous this season. Plymouth have scored in every single league match and have 11 goals in their last four, with ten points picked up in that run. A new era at any club inevitably brings with it a period of transition and uncertainty and therefore this may just be the ideal time to face Exeter, as Caldwell attempts to implement his own ideas. But City have been no stranger to goals themselves – the 0-0 draw with Derby last time out was something of an anomaly after eight games in all competitions without the Grecians drawing a blank. And with a fervent crowd – and new boss – to impress, I fully expect Exeter to be fighting fire with fire. The momentum, however, remains clearly with the home side.